ICON Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 15:25  |  39   |   |   

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) (“ICON”) announced today in connection with the proposed acquisition by ICON of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (“PRA”) pursuant to which Indigo Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ICON (“Merger Sub”) will merge with and into PRA (the “Merger”), with PRA surviving the Merger, the pricing on June 16, 2021 of $500 million aggregate principal amount of Merger Sub’s 2.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private offering (the “Offering”). The Notes will mature on July 15, 2026 and will bear interest at a rate of 2.875%. ICON has decided not to proceed with the offering of the previously announced $1,515 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2028 as a result of the expected increase in the size of the proposed new credit facilities in connection with the closing of the Merger. The Offering is expected to close on July 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

ICON intends to use the proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings made under the proposed new credit facilities to be entered into in connection with the closing of the Merger, to (i) fund the cash consideration payable by ICON for the Merger, (ii) refinance and repay certain existing indebtedness of ICON, its subsidiaries and PRA (the “Refinancing”) and (iii) pay fees and expenses related to the Merger, the Refinancing and the Offering. Upon the consummation of the Merger, the Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by ICON and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries that will guarantee the new credit facilities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes (and the guarantees) or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the Notes (or any guarantees) or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. The Notes (and the guarantees) will be offered and sold in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. None of the Notes or related guarantees have been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and the Notes (and such guarantees) may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the securities laws of any applicable state or other jurisdiction. There can be no assurance that the proposed offering of Notes will be completed.

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
ICON Shareholders Vote in Favour of All Resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting
14.06.21
ICON Announces Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
25.05.21
ICON plc to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference and the William Blair 41st Growth Stock Conference