VivoPower International PLC Completes $120m Definitive Canadian Distribution Agreement for Tembo Electric Light Vehicles

LONDON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Canadian industrial equipment distributor Acces Industriel Mining Inc. (“Acces” or the “Distributor”) for Acces to distribute electric light vehicles (“e-LVs”) in Canada, using e-LV conversion kits from VivoPower’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tembo e-LV B.V. (“Tembo”).

Under the agreement (the “Distribution Agreement”), Acces intends to purchase 1,675 Tembo e-LV conversion kits between now and December 2026. The Company estimates these orders to be worth US$120 million in total value over the next five-and-a-half years, with a delivery schedule weighted towards the latter part of the Distribution Agreement period. Acces will be responsible for acquiring original vehicles from Toyota, converting the vehicles to ruggedized e-LVs using the Tembo solutions, selling the units to end-customers and providing ongoing servicing and maintenance.

The Tembo kits transform diesel-powered Toyota LandCruiser and Hilux vehicles into ruggedized e-LVs for use in mining and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors, including construction and defense. Alongside solar generation, battery storage and on-site power distribution, Tembo e-LV products are a key component of VivoPower’s turnkey net-zero solutions for corporate decarbonization.

The Distribution Agreement follows January’s distribution agreement with GB Auto Group Pty Limited and GB Electric Vehicles Pty Ltd (collectively, “GB Auto”). The Company has announced plans to complete a global Tembo distribution network by the end of this year, and discussions with other distributors are active and ongoing across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia.

VivoPower selected Acces as the Company’s distribution partner in Canada because of Acces’s established, long-term experience supplying, customizing and servicing Toyota LandCruisers, as well as its extensive active relationships with dozens of mining companies which make Acces a leading provider of ruggedised vehicle solutions to Canada’s mining segment.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “We are very pleased to have finalized this Distribution Agreement with Acces, which will provide the springboard for VivoPower to deliver our Tembo e-LVs and complementary sustainable energy solutions to Canadian customers. As a leading and trusted provider of equipment and services to the Canadian mining industry, Acces’s selection of Tembo as their preferred electric vehicle solution is a testament to the quality of the Tembo product and the value it offers to mining and other industrial customers seeking net zero carbon solutions. Both VivoPower and Acces continue to see significant demand for corporate decarbonization solutions, and we look forward to working together to help Canadian organizations achieve their net zero ambitions.”