CVS Expands Partnership with Cardtronics to Enable Allpoint ATMs at Longs Drugs Stores in Hawaii

Longs Drugs, which CVS Pharmacy owns and operates, can now extend convenient, secure, and surcharge-free ATM access for customers who bank with Allpoint participants.

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics, the world’s largest ATM owner and operator, announced today that CVS Health, a diversified health services company, has expanded its partnership agreement with Cardtronics by enabling the Allpoint network of surcharge-free ATMs at 50 Longs Drugs locations across the Hawaiian Islands.

“CVS Pharmacy is an important partner for Cardtronics, and we are proud to help serve Longs Drugs customers in Hawaii, in addition to the 7,200+ CVS Pharmacy locations throughout the mainland U.S.,” said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. “Our Allpoint Network of ATMs helps drive consumers to convenient locations like Longs Drugs to satisfy day-to-day cash needs, surcharge-free.”

Cardtronics’ Allpoint network is the world’s largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with more than 40,000 ATMs in the U.S. and 55,000 worldwide. Consumers can find Allpoint ATMs in top retail establishments such as grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the world’s largest retail based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

