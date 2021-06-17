checkAd

Apollo Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Financing and Provides Update on the Stronghold Silver Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 15:19  |  36   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSXV: APGO) is pleased to announce that it has agreed to increase the size of its previously announced financing to a minimum of $46,000,000.50 (the “Upsized Offering”).

The Company will sell, on a private placement basis, not less than 61,333,334 at a price of $0.75 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”), for minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $46,000,000.50. The Upsized Offering is being led by Eight Capital, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (collectively, the “Agents”). Upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, each Subscription Receipt shall be automatically exchanged, without any further action by the holder of such Subscription Receipt (and for no additional consideration), for one unit of the Company (a “Unit”). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $1.25 per Warrant Share for period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Company has granted the Agents an option (the “Option”) to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold pursuant to the Concurrent Financing, at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Upsized Offering. If the Option is exercised, a maximum of 70,533,334 Subscription Receipts will be issued and the gross proceeds of the Upsized Financing will be $52,900,000.50.

The Company will use the proceeds from the Upsized Financing to fund the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Stronghold Silver Corp. (“Stronghold”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the amalgamation agreement dated May 12, 2021 between the Company and Stronghold (the “Transaction”). If the Option is not exercised by the Agents, the net proceeds of the Upsized Offering, together with the Company’s existing treasury of $5,000,000, will be used as follows: 1) $27M payable to Pan American Minerals Inc (a wholly owned subsidiary of Pan American Silver Corp) (“Pan American”) under the Asset Purchase Agreement for the purchase of the Waterloo Project; 2) $7.3M payable to Pan American within 25 days of the close of the Apollo-Stronghold transaction(1); 3) $7.2M for exploration and resource development work at the Calico Silver project; 4) $500K for option payments and mineral title taxes; 5) $1.5M for exploration at the Arizona Silver Project and finally 6) $5.1M in General and Administrative costs. If the Option is exercised, an additional $6.9Mf will be used for general corporate and business development activities.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Financing and Provides Update on the Stronghold Silver Transaction NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Wayside Technology Group Elects Gerri Gold to Board of Directors
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Huntington Announces the Closing of the Upsized Brokered Private Placement of C$6,000,000 and the ...
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus