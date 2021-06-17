Nashville Superspeedway Selects Draganfly Drone Services for June 18-20 NASCAR Weekend

Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 weekend includes the inaugural, sold-out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

Los Angeles, CA., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly'' or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce today that Dover Motorsports, Inc. has signed an agreement with Draganfly to implement Draganfly’s health security and public safety services for its June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR comes to the venue over three days from June 18-20, 2021, over which Draganfly will be providing health security and public safety drone services using patented drone technology.

“Providing as safe a venue and environment as possible for our fans is obviously one of our top priorities,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “Draganfly’s unique and innovative sanitation drone is an immense help to our cleaning efforts around the track. We appreciate Draganfly’s support as we prepare to host America’s best drivers on June 18-20.”

Draganfly successfully deployed these services and technologies to help ensure health security and public safety for the 2021 College Basketball season, and the world-famous Barrett-Jackson auto auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, commented on the announcement: “To be involved in helping NASCAR return to Nashville Superspeedway is another major endorsement for Draganfly and the technology it has developed. I know how important NASCAR is to fans, and so we are delighted to be supporting them, and Dover Motorsports, in enjoying what will be an incredible three days of racing.”

Nashville Superspeedway, at 1.33 miles, is the largest concrete-only track in NASCAR and located approximately 30 miles southeast of Nashville. Also on track during the upcoming weekend is the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del., and Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.