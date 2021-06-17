Aleafia Health Announces the Passing of Director Daniel Milliard

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), with great regret announces the passing of Daniel Milliard, a valued member of its Board of Directors.



“We are tremendously sad that our dear friend and colleague Daniel Milliard has passed away. It was a privilege to serve with Dan on Aleafia’s board and previously at Emblem, where I witnessed firsthand his integrity, work ethic, and business acumen,” said Aleafia Health Director Loreto Grimaldi. “Through decades of experience as a senior executive and director, Dan provided wise counsel and a steady hand that will be greatly missed. On behalf of our board of directors and management, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s wife Maria and family.”