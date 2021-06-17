RushNet Inc. to Close on Acquisition/Spinoff of HeliosDX and Reveals Future Plans

checkAd

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / RushNet, Inc (OTC PINK:RSHN) ("RushNet") with heliosDX is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction with heliosDX, to occur as soon as RushNet, Inc becomes pink current on OTCMartkets and satisfies audit requirements.

Next, RushNet will spinoff heliosDX and soon thereafter RushNet itself, with its current assets, will spinoff. Each spinoff entity will become a publicly traded entity. The heliosDX spinoff will reward RushNet, Inc. shareholders with a dividend of up to 12 shares (one share outright and 11 rights to purchase a share at a discount at the heliosDX price) of heliosDX for every 1000 shares they own, as of the ex-dividend date, to be established soon. The RushNet spinoff will be another dividend to shareholders which will be determined in the near term.

heliosDX will be domiciled in Georgia where the diagnostics company is headquartered. The mechanics will involve heliosDX filing a Form 1-A, Tier 2, to qualify all shares issued in pursuit of this spinoff, thus affording RushNet shareholders the opportunity to acquire additional shares at a discount to the market price. The proceeds from the offering will be utilized to close previously announced targeted acquisition candidates. We currently contemplate that Authorized Shares will be 40,000,000. Approximately 5% of these shares will be restricted and owned by Ashley Sweat, Chairman and CEO of heliosDX. In addition, Mr. Sweat will receive Convertible Preferred Stock.

Mr. Sweat is quoted, "we've worked tirelessly to find a way to avoid a reverse split so that we could drive maximum value to the shareholders. We believe we accomplish just that with these spinoffs, while still achieving heliosDX's objectives". heliosDX has shown unprecedented growth over the last two years and plans to move expeditiously to a higher exchange.

After completing both spinoffs, Ashley Sweat will remain as the Chairman and CEO of RushNet, Inc. RushNet Inc. will acquire Grandeza Healthcare Consultants, currently majority owned by Ashley Sweat. Grandeza is in its inaugural year and will achieve more than $1,000,000 in revenues this year and be profitable. This is the perfect scenario for Grandeza as the company has room to grow, and RushNet, Inc. is the ideal vehicle for such growth.

Ashley Sweat will remain as the Chairman of the Board of Grandeza Healthcare Consultant. Danielle Bauer, a minority owner of Grandeza, will continue serving as CEO. Grandeza Healthcare is located in Tennesse, where RushNet will Redomicile. Grandeza Healthcare Consultants is the sister company to heliosDX, enjoying operational synergies.

