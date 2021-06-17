checkAd

Interprete LLC signed a management deal with Chelsea Tayui - Miss Ghana 2020

17.06.2021, 15:35  |  33   |   |   

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interprete LLC is pleased to announce the beginning of a new adventure in Africa for their agency with their first signing with Chelsea Tauyi - Crowned Miss Universe Ghana in 2020.

Chelsea is no stranger to the spotlight, the 25 years old is a communication executive graduate with years of philanthropic work under her belt. Motivated by her undeniable drive to transform false narratives, Chelsea has done a multitude of work with the autistic community in Ghana in an attempt to transform the stigmas surrounding mental health and she is not stopping there. If she's not advocating for and spreading awareness about autism she can be found preaching on podcasts, interviews and on her Instagram. This is a lesson she holds dear to her heart after she herself defied the odds and demonstrated to a traditional African household that there were more career paths for her 3.7 GPA than a gold collar job.

Whilst beauty queens aren't historically known for their passion for academics, Chelsea is determined to change that stereotype and exemplify how multifaceted women can be. "As a company who understands the power of culture as well as the deep significance a leading woman can have especially from Ghana, being the first country in Africa to gain independence, we are thrilled to announce that Interprete LLC we will be supporting and amplifying Chelsea on her endeavours. This is only the beginning for us in the region as we intend to substantially invest in the region over the next few years" says David Bellegarde-Smeralda, Founder at Interprete LLC. With a warm bubbly aura and a clear appetite to interview some of the biggest tastemakers as well as a deep desire to introduce global brands to the fastest growing and arguably the largest emerging market it is fair to assume that this partnership will have a tangible influence on the culture globally.

For any further information, please get in touch at press@interpretellc.com and/or call on +1 (708) 710-5207




