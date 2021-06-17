Interprete LLC signed a management deal with Chelsea Tayui - Miss Ghana 2020

LONDON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interprete LLC is pleased to announce the beginning of a new adventure in Africa for their agency with their first signing with Chelsea Tauyi - Crowned Miss Universe Ghana in 2020.

Chelsea is no stranger to the spotlight, the 25 years old is a communication executive graduate with years of philanthropic work under her belt. Motivated by her undeniable drive to transform false narratives, Chelsea has done a multitude of work with the autistic community in Ghana in an attempt to transform the stigmas surrounding mental health and she is not stopping there. If she's not advocating for and spreading awareness about autism she can be found preaching on podcasts, interviews and on her Instagram. This is a lesson she holds dear to her heart after she herself defied the odds and demonstrated to a traditional African household that there were more career paths for her 3.7 GPA than a gold collar job.