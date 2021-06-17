Edgewater Wireless Announces AGM Results, New Director and Grant of Stock Options

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (“Edgewater” or the “Company”) (YFI: TSX.V) (OTCQB: KPIFF) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021 (the “AGM”) all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the AGM, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at four and electing all of management’s nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated May 14, 2021, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of KMPG LLP as the Company’s auditor and approved the continuation of the Company’s rolling stock option plan (the “Plan”).

The Company is pleased to announce the addition of Ralph Garcea to the Company’s Board of Directors, which was approved at the AGM. With more than 22 years of experience in senior positions at major and boutique investment dealers in the United States and Canada, Mr. Garcea was a top-ranked research analyst specializing in technology, gaming and industrial companies. Mr. Garcea is the managing partner and co-founder of Focus Merchant Group, a boutique advisory firm offering a full range of financial advisory services. He currently serves as a director on the board of Toronto Stock Exchange-listed Converge Technology Solutions Corp.