Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Canada, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) advises that as required by ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of Xanadu Mines Ltd’s Annual General Meeting held as a Hybrid Meeting today, are set out in the attached report and includes a summary of the poll voting results and votes by proxies on the items of business considered at the Annual General Meeting.



For further information, please contact: