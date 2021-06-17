Murchison Announces Summer 2021 Drill Program at the Betty Zone on the 100% Owned Brabant Lake Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MUR) ("Murchison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured QB Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Creighton, Saskatchewan to conduct diamond drilling at the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:MUR) ("Murchison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured QB Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Creighton, Saskatchewan to conduct diamond drilling at the newly-defined Betty Zone borehole geophysical anomaly. The 600 metre (minimum) program will consist of two diamond drill holes targeting the Betty Zone and will commence in July of 2021. Only two holes were selected for the program at this time to fit within existing drill permit constraints, and a new permit to conduct additional drilling at the Betty Zone, as well as the Brabant-McKenzie Deposit, have already been submitted for approval for future additional drilling.

Figure 1: Oblique view looking north-northeast of the 2021 Betty Zone drill holes displaying Zinc Equivalent percentages as derived from assays, the interpreted electromagnetic plate from the downhole geophysical survey, and the planned holes for the summer 2021 drill program.

Murchison is eager to commence drill testing as the Company feels that the Betty Zone is highly prospective to host economic zinc, copper and silver mineralization. The claims hosting the Betty Zone were acquired earlier this year and subsequently tested with two diamond drills, both of which narrowly missed a large electromagnetic ("EM") conductor located by a subsequent borehole EM survey (Figure 1). The borehole EM anomaly corresponds with high grade but narrow semi-massive sulphide mineralization that was observed in both holes. The best intercept from the winter 2021 drill program was observed in hole BZ21-002 which intersected 4.40% zinc, 1.33% copper, 12.95 g/t silver from 280.73 to 281.65 metres (0.92 m) including 0.42 m at 3.76% zinc, 2.40% copper, 21.70 g/t silver and 0.12 g/t gold.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2: Location map of the proposed drill holes on the Betty Zone

The Betty Zone is located approximately one kilometre northeast of the Brabant-McKenzie Deposit (Figure 2 & 3) and is along strike. The observed mineralization and corresponding metamorphosed VMS-type alteration in the 2021 winter Betty Zone drill holes appears similar to what is observed at the Brabant-McKenzie Deposit. Initial modelling suggests the measured offhole borehole anomaly has the potential for 700 m long strike length, which is also supported by airborne VTEM data. The measured conductivity of the geophysical anomaly is similar to what is observed at the Brabant-McKenzie Deposit.