Burlington, ON, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight-in-ten Canadians (79 per cent) recognize Indigenous businesses strengthen the country’s social fabric, according to a new national Leger survey.

June is National Indigenous History Month celebrating First Nations, Inuit and Métis culture and heritage, along with the accomplishments of Indigenous entrepreneurs

Sodexo Canada’s latest Indigenous Business Survey shows deep public support for Indigenous businesses. Seventy-nine per cent of Canadians recognize the importance of thriving Indigenous enterprises to the creation of sustainable economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples.

Three-quarters of Canadians (76 per cent) also believe supporting strong Indigenous businesses is an important pathway to healing Canada’s relationship with First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

The survey found strong support for action by the private sector to help Indigenous entrepreneurs develop and grow their enterprises.

Key findings

77 per cent agree Canadian corporations should include Indigenous owned and operated businesses in their supplier networks whenever possible.

71 per cent think Canadian corporations should help Indigenous entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.

Seven-in-ten Canadians (71 per cent) believe that on-going supports for Indigenous companies, such as training and mentoring, should be a long-term strategy for Canadian corporations.

65 per cent think companies doing business on or near First Nations, Inuit and Métis lands should obtain services from Indigenous businesses whenever possible.

74 per cent agree that Indigenous businesses have much to offer the Canadian economy.

59 per cent think robust Indigenous participation in Canada’s economy should be a higher priority for government and the private sector.

“The success of Indigenous businesses clearly matters to Canadians,” says Tabatha Bull, president and CEO, Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB). “The fact that Canadians expect the private sector to step up with action to help Indigenous entrepreneurs sends a powerful message to decision makers. This broad public support will also fuel the optimism of Indigenous business owners. The role that procurement can play in offering a hand up will incentivize businesses to champion and encourage Indigenous business inclusion at all levels of business interaction and participation.”