checkAd

Officers Deploy BolaWrap to Help Prevent “Suicide by Cop” Attempt in Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 15:50  |  47   |   |   

TEMPE, Ariz., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap deployment in Defiance, Ohio that helped officers prevent a “suicide by cop” attempt.

On June 7, 2021, Defiance, Ohio Police Department officers responded to a suicidal male subject in crisis. The subject repeatedly asked officers to shoot him. The subject then stated that he was armed. An officer deployed the BolaWrap, allowing him to safely handcuff the subject without using a higher level of force. After the successful BolaWrap deployment, officers were able to safely transport the subject to a hospital.

Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said his officers are glad to have the BolaWrap, “knowing that they have a tool now that is going to prevent that escalation and force, especially in this situation where somebody might be threatening that they have a firearm, but you don't see it. You don't want to jump that higher level unless you need to. The BolaWrap allows us to be able to take them under control even without going to the TASER or any other intermediate force.”

“The Defiance officers handled a challenging situation exceptionally well,” said WRAP President and CEO Tom Smith. “I’m pleased that the BolaWrap was able to help the officers protect themselves and the subject by safely preventing the situation from escalating. When a subject is in crisis, the most important goal is to safely get them help - and that’s exactly what the officers achieved here.”

The bodycam footage can be viewed here. This was the Defiance Police Department’s third BolaWrap deployment. Each encounter ended with the subjects being safely taken for help.

Chief Shafer added, “The ability to rectify situations with the most minimal force used is the best outcome we can hope and wish for. These were three major incidents that could have really gone the wrong way.”

Chief Shafer’s statement about the incident can be viewed here.

Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.

The BolaWrap is currently being tested and used by more than 500 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Officers Deploy BolaWrap to Help Prevent “Suicide by Cop” Attempt in Ohio TEMPE, Ariz., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful BolaWrap …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
VGP and Allianz Joint Venture Completes €68 million Logistics Portfolio Purchase
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting and Pricing of $10.0 Million Public ...
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Philips issues recall notification* to mitigate potential health risks related to the sound ...
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus