Officers Deploy BolaWrap to Help Prevent “Suicide by Cop” Attempt in Ohio

On June 7, 2021, Defiance, Ohio Police Department officers responded to a suicidal male subject in crisis. The subject repeatedly asked officers to shoot him. The subject then stated that he was armed. An officer deployed the BolaWrap, allowing him to safely handcuff the subject without using a higher level of force. After the successful BolaWrap deployment, officers were able to safely transport the subject to a hospital.



Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer said his officers are glad to have the BolaWrap, “knowing that they have a tool now that is going to prevent that escalation and force, especially in this situation where somebody might be threatening that they have a firearm, but you don't see it. You don't want to jump that higher level unless you need to. The BolaWrap allows us to be able to take them under control even without going to the TASER or any other intermediate force.”



“The Defiance officers handled a challenging situation exceptionally well,” said WRAP President and CEO Tom Smith. “I’m pleased that the BolaWrap was able to help the officers protect themselves and the subject by safely preventing the situation from escalating. When a subject is in crisis, the most important goal is to safely get them help - and that’s exactly what the officers achieved here.”



The bodycam footage can be viewed here. This was the Defiance Police Department’s third BolaWrap deployment. Each encounter ended with the subjects being safely taken for help.



Chief Shafer added, “The ability to rectify situations with the most minimal force used is the best outcome we can hope and wish for. These were three major incidents that could have really gone the wrong way.”



Chief Shafer’s statement about the incident can be viewed here.



Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.



The BolaWrap is currently being tested and used by more than 500 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

