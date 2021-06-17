Doug Nuehring Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Doug Nuehring has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed international portfolio, including programs in Western and Northern Europe and China.

Doug comes to AmericanAg from EMC Reinsurance Company, where he spent over 25 years, most recently as International Reinsurance Underwriting Manager. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in finance and holds the Associate in Accounting and Finance (AIAF), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations.