checkAd

Doug Nuehring Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 16:00  |  19   |   |   

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Doug Nuehring has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for underwriting a portion of the company's Broker Assumed international portfolio, including programs in Western and Northern Europe and China.

Doug comes to AmericanAg from EMC Reinsurance Company, where he spent over 25 years, most recently as International Reinsurance Underwriting Manager. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in finance and holds the Associate in Accounting and Finance (AIAF), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), and Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations.

"We are thrilled to have Doug on our team at AmericanAg," said Pat Larsen, Senior Vice President – Broker Assumed Reinsurance. "His strong background in international property/casualty underwriting and extensive experience in building client relationships will make him a great asset to us as we work to profitably grow our international book of business."

About AmericanAg

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

Contact: 
Katherine Aguirre 
kaguirre@aaic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535063/americanag_Logo.jpg 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Doug Nuehring Joins Broker Assumed Underwriting Team at AmericanAg COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AmericanAg, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Doug Nuehring has joined their team as Assistant Vice President – Underwriting/Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Hydrogen Fuels Australia Launches Integrated Modular Hydrogen Fuel Generation and Refuelling ...
CGTN: Long-term planning key to China's continuous growth
China Matters presents China's First National Urban Wetland
Accepted Benefits of Increased Vehicle Safety, Improved Overall On-the-Road Quality to Extend ...
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
MSRcosmos Has Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced ...
The AlTouq Group Announces Family Firm Institute Educational Scholarships to Recipients from ...
PDL Warns Scams Continue To Rise
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
Blockchain Applications to Increase Efficiency and Transparency in the Global Mobility Supply Chain
Cow Colostrum Sales Surging Amid Increasing Application in Dietary Supplements and Cosmetics Industries: Future Market Insights Study
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Sales Results, and Upside Share of Profits from the Diamond ...
Usage-Based Insurance Market worth $66.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Valmet to supply a major pulp and board technology delivery to Klabin in Brazil
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
DBS, SGX, Standard Chartered and Temasek to take climate action through global carbon exchange and ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Lilium to Present at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus