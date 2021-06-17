checkAd

Worldwide Calls for Social Reform and Racial Equality Drive Dramatic Plans to Expand Supplier Diversity Programs

In response to the worldwide calls for social reform and racial equality, companies are making plans to dramatically expand their Supplier Diversity programs over the next few years, according to a new study from The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT).

According to The Hackett Group’s study, companies globally dedicate 7.2% of their spend to diverse-owned business currently, which is equal to $72 million per billion of total spend. But by 2025, companies expect a more than 50% increase in their diversity spend goals, with an average target of 13% of their spend dedicated to companies across a wide range of under-represented diversity groups. While the list can vary globally, most organizations include one or more of the following categories: minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, historically underutilized business-zone located businesses, LGBTQ-owned businesses, and indigenous businesses.

An infographic spotlighting findings from The Hackett Group’s research is available on a complimentary basis, with registration, at this link: http://go.poweredbyhackett.com/sdinfo2105sm.

“As a direct result of the worldwide social reform movement this has become a board-level issue,” said Laura Gibbons, Senior Research Director, Procurement Executive Advisory Programs for The Hackett Group, who co-authored the study. “Companies are seeing calls to action from consumers and employees to invest in areas of environmental, social and corporate governance. It’s encouraging to see that an increased focus on supplier diversity is a clear part of this effort for most companies.”

The study reveals several pivotal changes and opportunities that organizations must address to align with characteristics of top-performing supplier diversity programs. Nearly 30% of organizations say they are now setting formal diversity spend goals for the first time, in response to the increased focus on social reform and racial injustice in 2020. By 2025, top-quartile supplier diversity organizations plan to spend 54% more of their total spend with diverse-owned businesses compared to median organizations (20% goal versus 13%).

Achieving these goals is ultimately dependent on the ability of organizations to include diverse suppliers in their sourcing opportunities. Currently, only 36% of procurement policies mandate inclusion of at least one diverse supplier in each sourcing event. Finding quality diverse suppliers will be a growing challenge for supplier diversity programs as program goals and ambitions rise. Organizations will also need to actively develop diverse suppliers. Currently, only 44% of companies allocate funds specifically for supplier development activities while another 39% of companies plan to do so.

