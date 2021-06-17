Humana Pharmacy Moves to Sustainable Packaging for Temperature-Sensitive Shipments

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, has announced that Humana Pharmacy customers have started receiving temperature-sensitive medications in new environmentally-friendly, cold-insulated packaging.

Humana Pharmacy has started shipping temperature-sensitive medications in this new environmentally-friendly, cold-insulated packaging. (Photo: Business Wire)

The packaging is made from molded biodegradable expanded polystyrene (EPS) resins, which means it is designed to decompose more than 90% over four years in most landfills. Additionally, inside each new package, customers will now find long-lasting refrigerant gel packs, which are filled with a non-toxic biodegradable gel that can be washed down the kitchen sink.

“At Humana, we recognize the undeniable link between our physical health and the health of the environment. We have a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and are investing our time and resources to help make a difference for our planet,” said Michael Taday, Humana Pharmacy President of Prescription Home Delivery, Retail Pharmacy, and OTC. “Many of our Humana Pharmacy customers receive medications that require storage at a certain temperature range, and we look forward to providing our customers with this new eco-friendly packaging.”

Customers recently started receiving the new packaging.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005104/en/