Professional Golfers Max Homa and Will Zalatoris Join Gillette Deodorant to Launch The 72 Club

Gillette Deodorant (NYSE: PG) today introduced The 72 Club, a nationwide initiative to help golfers of all skill levels feel and play their best. Professional golfers Max Homa and Will Zalatoris, two of the game’s rising stars, are the initial ambassadors of The 72 Club.

“When people see us on TV, I’m not sure if they understand how much we are sweating,” said Zalatoris. “Whether it’s a key putt on Sunday at the U.S. Open or being the best driver among your buddies, it’s an incredibly nerve-wracking experience to perform your best. Gillette Deodorant not only keeps me cool under pressure, but it can also help the millions of golfers nationwide who hit the links each day. Staying fresh during and after 18 holes is just one less thing we have to worry about.”

The 72 Club features numerous ways for amateur golfers to also get involved, beginning with Nextgengolf’s City Tour, which provides casual and competitive golf leagues for thousands of players every summer and is led by PGA Professionals nationwide. Nextgengolf is a wholly owned subsidiary of the PGA of America. In addition to having sampling opportunities at select events throughout the City Tour schedule, Gillette will also be a lead sponsor of the season-ending City Tour Championship Sept. 4-5, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, site of the 44th Ryder Cup. Golfers who are interested in joining The 72 Club can find their local City Tour stops through Nextgengolf.

“PGA members have been hosting City Tour tournaments around the country, and we’re delighted that Gillette has chosen to support these competitive events moving forward,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “Amateur golfers are the lifeblood of our game, as our PGA Members and Coaches enable them to play better golf and enjoy the game every day. With Nextgengolf’s City Tour, we’re able to support amateur golfers and help them elevate their game to strive to compete in its national championship.”

The City Tour finale provides amateurs with an incredible opportunity to play a world-class course. This year, Gillette will enhance the championship even further with title sponsorship of the event’s kickoff party on Sept. 3, custom onsite experiences and opportunities for golfers, and by inducting its winners into The 72 Club.

While the number 72 has an important significance in golf, it also represents the hours of sweat protection delivered by Gillette’s Invisible Solid Deodorant. Given that golfers sweat, get run-down and can lose focus on the course, Gillette Deodorant is there to keep them smelling and feeling fresh as they hit their next shot thanks to their 72-Hour Sweat Protection guarantee. Gillette Deodorant removes the distractions of odor on the course, allowing players to focus on what really matters and hit their peak performance.

Gillette’s latest innovation on deodorants brings to the market a solid antiperspirant that promises to keep even high-performance athletes fresh after a long journey so they hit the course confidently and perform at their peak. A core element of The 72 Club program is to bring this idea to all golfers, encouraging them to focus on trying to shoot that elusive 72 (or better) – a bold achievement for an average amateur golfer.

“Gillette wants to help men look and feel their best at all times,” said Chris Talbott, Senior Director for Gillette Deodorant. “The 72 Club is a great example of that. Whether your goal is to shoot a 72 or you are a pro playing 72 holes of championship golf, we’re providing support for golfers to strive to be their best both on and off the course by helping them smell and feel fresh.”

Gillette Deodorant will also be supporting the people who push golfers to reach their peak performance: their caddies. Through a partnership with The Caddie Network, Gillette Deodorant will be featured on select caddies’ shirts throughout the U.S. Open and the Open Championship, while also creating and distributing content with caddies to show how they work with the pros on their game.

“Caddies are easily the most untapped resource in golf, being the key behind every sensational performance you’ve seen during the majors,” said John von Stade, Co-Founder, The Caddie Network. “We’re thrilled that Gillette wants to tell their story and showcase all they do to bring out the best of their golfer on the course, because there are some phenomenal stories to tell on the Tour.”

More information on Gillette’s Deodorant can be found on Gillette’s website.

