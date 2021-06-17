NYSE Summer Series Launching on June 21 to Celebrate New York’s Reopening

The series, which will run through Labor Day, brings the elements of trading floor excitement at the NYSE to Experience Square, the 7,000-square-foot cobblestone streetscape in front of the historic exchange building on Broad Street in lower Manhattan.

The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced the launch of NYSE Summer Series, which celebrates the reopening of New York and the front-line workers and organizations that made it possible.

Spanning an 11-week period, the NYSE Summer Series will feature:

The NYSE’s Opening and Closing Bells, broadcast live on a giant outdoor screen

Free food and beverages served from the NYSE Summer Series food truck

Entertainment and NYSE-listed company events produced on a 40-foot outdoor stage

An outdoor media studio with Cheddar News broadcasting live during launch week

“The NYSE Summer Series is a celebration of our city and state, highlighting the great strides we have made in persevering through the pandemic and the remarkable efforts of the individuals and organizations that brought us to this point,” said Stacey Cunningham, President of NYSE Group. “Individuals working for businesses large and small kept our economy moving forward as our front-line medical workers worked heroically to fight the disease’s spread. We are proud to be able to honor their efforts and cheer together the reopening that will bring a brighter future for New York.”

The action begins on June 21 at 9:30 a.m. with the NYSE Opening Bell broadcast live on the outdoor screen in Experience Square. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The day concludes with the Closing Bell, broadcast on the outdoor screen at 4 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to participate in the excitement from Broad Street.

A destination where icons and disruptors connect to opportunity, the NYSE will highlight listed companies celebrating their IPOs and other milestones throughout the series. Many of these companies contributed in meaningful ways during the pandemic.

Upcoming events include Macy’s traditional Independence Day bell ceremony, which will take place on July 2. Cast members from the inventive and invigorating stage show STOMP will perform on July 15 in advance of the show’s reopening the following week. The NYSE Summer Series schedule can be found on the series webpage, which will be updated as new events are added.