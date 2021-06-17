checkAd

ChargePoint Partners with Mercedes to Power Industry-leading EV Charging Experience

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging network, along with Mercedes-Benz USA, today announced the new benchmark in EV charging in North America, Mercedes me Charge, to be launched with the all-new EQS all-electric luxury sedan and available in all EQ future mobility products from Mercedes-EQ.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005595/en/

In-vehicle navigation within the MBUX headunit. Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz USA.

The collaboration has produced an industry-leading charging experience that empowers drivers to charge when, where and how they want, with seamless access to EV charging from ChargePoint and other networks. ChargePoint’s integration of multiple charging network operators offers Mercedes me Charge drivers a frictionless cross-charging network experience without the need for multiple charging network accounts, subscriptions or charging cards. These drivers will be able to find, use and pay for a charging session, either from inside the vehicle or from the Mercedes me Charge mobile app.

Drivers with a Mercedes me Charge account will have access to the largest collection of places to charge in North America, spanning public and semi-public settings. This includes nearly 60,000 public places to charge on both ChargePoint and other EV charging networks, as well as more than 60,000 additional semi-public places to charge on the ChargePoint network, such as those located at workplaces, shopping malls, hotels, and multifamily residences.

Drivers will have the option to use Plug & Charge on DC stations on the ChargePoint network and others. Mercedes me Charge drivers will also enjoy hassle-free payment, with transparent pricing upfront and automatic payment capabilities also enabled by ChargePoint. The driver is only required to choose the preferred payment method once. Thereafter future charging sessions are automatically debited and listed in a monthly invoice.

“As the world transitions to electric mobility, software plays an important role in fueling and ChargePoint is proud to power seamless access to EV charging in-vehicle and in-app for Mercedes-EQ drivers,” said Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint. “Mercedes is redefining the automobile once again, delivering a superior driver experience that includes seamless charging. ChargePoint will continue to power experiences that make the transition to electric mobility easy.”

