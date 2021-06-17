Spirit AeroSystems Publishes First Sustainability Report
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has embarked on a new sustainability journey with the publication of ‘First Flight’, its first Sustainability Report. ‘First Flight’ outlines Spirit’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, including key goals for the current decade, and captures notable achievements in 2020.
Spirit recognizes that protecting the environment, and promoting the health and wellbeing of its employees, customers and communities are even more important following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, the industry and the planet. Embracing its long history of innovation and partnerships, Spirit has pledged to advance more sustainable operations, products and services.
“We’re delighted to demonstrate greater transparency and accountability with the launch of our first Sustainability Report,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO, Spirit AeroSystems. “This focus on sustainability will enable us to make better-informed and more robust decisions on our contribution to strengthening environmentally responsible aviation. Finding sustainable solutions for our business creates value for our stakeholders and helps secure our long-term future.”
The report illustrates how the organization is integrating ESG activities into business operations. Examples include Spirit’s ongoing commitment to:
-
Transition to renewable and recyclable resources
The Prestwick and Belfast, UK facilities are today 100 and 70 percent green-energy powered respectively. While the Wichita facility recycles more than 2 million gallons of process water daily and is expected to operate on 100 percent renewable energy by year-end.
-
Grow a healthy, values-based culture
By supporting programs like Catalyst CEO Champions for Change to accelerate diversity, inclusion and gender equity.
-
Participate in collaborative and consistent reporting
Through the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures frameworks.
“First Flight marks the beginning of an ambitious strategy to make measurable progress on our ESG performance,” said Chris Ladwig, Senior Director, Environment and Sustainability, Spirit AeroSystems. “It’s an exciting and rewarding experience to share our aspirations to achieve best business practice, including our engagement with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare