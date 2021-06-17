Spirit AeroSystems Publishes First Sustainability Report

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has embarked on a new sustainability journey with the publication of ‘First Flight’, its first Sustainability Report. ‘First Flight’ outlines Spirit’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, including key goals for the current decade, and captures notable achievements in 2020.

Spirit recognizes that protecting the environment, and promoting the health and wellbeing of its employees, customers and communities are even more important following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, the industry and the planet. Embracing its long history of innovation and partnerships, Spirit has pledged to advance more sustainable operations, products and services.