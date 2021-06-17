checkAd

Spirit AeroSystems Publishes First Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 16:10  |  36   |   |   

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has embarked on a new sustainability journey with the publication of ‘First Flight’, its first Sustainability Report. ‘First Flight’ outlines Spirit’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, including key goals for the current decade, and captures notable achievements in 2020.

Spirit recognizes that protecting the environment, and promoting the health and wellbeing of its employees, customers and communities are even more important following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, the industry and the planet. Embracing its long history of innovation and partnerships, Spirit has pledged to advance more sustainable operations, products and services.

“We’re delighted to demonstrate greater transparency and accountability with the launch of our first Sustainability Report,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO, Spirit AeroSystems. “This focus on sustainability will enable us to make better-informed and more robust decisions on our contribution to strengthening environmentally responsible aviation. Finding sustainable solutions for our business creates value for our stakeholders and helps secure our long-term future.”

The report illustrates how the organization is integrating ESG activities into business operations. Examples include Spirit’s ongoing commitment to:

  • Transition to renewable and recyclable resources
     The Prestwick and Belfast, UK facilities are today 100 and 70 percent green-energy powered respectively. While the Wichita facility recycles more than 2 million gallons of process water daily and is expected to operate on 100 percent renewable energy by year-end.
  • Grow a healthy, values-based culture
     By supporting programs like Catalyst CEO Champions for Change to accelerate diversity, inclusion and gender equity.
  • Participate in collaborative and consistent reporting
     Through the Global Reporting Initiative, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures frameworks.

“First Flight marks the beginning of an ambitious strategy to make measurable progress on our ESG performance,” said Chris Ladwig, Senior Director, Environment and Sustainability, Spirit AeroSystems. “It’s an exciting and rewarding experience to share our aspirations to achieve best business practice, including our engagement with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

Seite 1 von 3
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spirit AeroSystems Publishes First Sustainability Report Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) has embarked on a new sustainability journey with the publication of ‘First Flight’, its first Sustainability Report. ‘First Flight’ outlines Spirit’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
XPeng Releases New Valet Parking Assist Function in Latest Xmart OS OTA Upgrade
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Valeo and Navya Strengthen Their Technological and Industrial Collaboration
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Spirit AeroSystems Named Exclusive Nacelle Provider for Rolls-Royce Pearl 10X Engine
27.05.21
Spirit AeroSystems Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference