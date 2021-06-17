Trupanion Puts its Arms Around the Veterinary Industry and Gives Back with a Big ‘TruCuddle’

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , the leader in medical insurance for pets, today announced the launch of TruCuddle, a worldwide movement that will bring some well-deserved joy and extra support to veterinary professionals.

Veterinarians are the unsung heroes, working round-the-clock to keep pets healthy. The animal-loving profession is often faced with heartbreaking situations which lead to high levels of burnout, decreased career satisfaction, stress and tragically, suicide.

As a vet-centric company, Trupanion recognizes this veterinary challenge and in launching its campaign of love, “TruCuddle,” Trupanion will contribute funds that will go directly to support grants, scholarships and educational programs to nonprofit organizations that benefit the next generation of pet care heroes.

“We know that the veterinary profession is physically and emotionally demanding,” said Margi Tooth, co-president of Trupanion. “With TruCuddle we aim to help overcome important challenges the veterinary community faces - together for pets, their families, and the veterinary profession. It’s a genuine ‘cuddle’ where we hope that we can put our arms around a profession in need of some TLC.”

Launching on Veterinary Appreciation Day (June 18) and running through National Veterinary Technician Week (October 17-23), TruCuddle will champion organizations that empower, support and educate the veterinary community.

Through TruCuddle, Trupanion will partner with Not One More Vet (NOMV) and Multicultural Veterinary Medical Association (MCVMA) and contribute $250, to be shared equally by the organizations, every time a pet hospital in the US or Canada downloads Trupanion’s software, which acts as a payment solution – a solution that can directly reduce economic euthanasia. The campaign will run from June 18 through October 23.

NOMV is the world’s largest peer-to-peer support group working to transform the well-being and status of mental health within the veterinary community. MCVMA is leading the veterinary profession towards racial and ethnic diversity, equity, and inclusivity.

Trupanion also recently announced its single largest charitable donation - a commitment to issue over 50,000 shares of stock, which as of June 16, is worth over $4.9 million, to MightyVet in support of veterinary professionals’ career and well-being.

“On this Veterinary Appreciation Day we’re reminded of the extraordinary work veterinary teams do every day and every night and felt this was the perfect time to kick off TruCuddle,” Tooth added. “While this special fundraising campaign is four months, our TruCuddle commitment to support the veterinary profession needs to happen every day and will be our year round commitment.”

Trupanion has also partnered with WeRateDogs on their social media campaign #EarstoVets. Made up of over 15 million pet lovers across all platforms worldwide, the WeRateDogs community will rally support and share photos and videos on social to show they’re listening to their veterinarian professionals, not just about medical care, but also to the challenges they’re facing.

