ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Commercialize Rapid, Saliva-Based COVID-19 Antigen Testing Technology

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive agreement with McMaster University to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed aptamer-based, SARS-CoV-2 rapid detection technology, developed by a team of researchers under the guidance of Drs. Yingfu Li, John Brennan and Leyla Soleymani, who are recognized as global leaders in biosensing technologies, and their applications as point of care (POC) diagnostics. This patent-pending technology is validated with clinical samples from patients recruited under the supervision of two clinicians, Drs. Deborah Yamamura and Bruno Salena, who also work at McMaster University. The project was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR). This technology is exceptionally accurate (similar to current PCR tests), saliva-based, affordable, scalable and provides results in under 10 minutes.

Greg Fenton, ZEN CEO commented: "We would like to congratulate Dr. Li and his entire McMaster team on this extraordinary accomplishment. During the pandemic we have all become acutely aware of the importance of early detection to help reduce transmission of the SARS-COV-2 virus - and we believe this non-invasive test is truly differentiated with its combination of accuracy, speed, ease of use, scalability and affordability. The reopening of the global economy will benefit from mobile, fast, highly accurate and inexpensive testing and we expect this new technology to help facilitate this, including the ability to rapidly adapt new variants into the test."

"ZEN is focused on developing and commercializing nanotechnologies that help protect people and the environment, and this opportunity in pathogen detection is a natural complement to our existing Health portfolio focused on prevention and treatment. We are proud and honoured to be working with the world-class team of scientists and clinicians at McMaster University and look forward to commercializing this exciting new technology that will help us more efficiently detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants in the near term, and most importantly - many other pathogens longer term. This is the start of what we know will be a long and prosperous collaboration between McMaster and ZEN. We are actively engaging with research organizations, government and other potential partners to bring this technology to market as quickly and effectively as possible." added Mr. Fenton.