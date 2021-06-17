checkAd

468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential Business Combination through which Boxine would become publicly traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

468 SPAC I SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential Business Combination through which Boxine would become publicly traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

17-Jun-2021 / 16:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential Business Combination through which Boxine would become publicly traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Luxembourg, 17 June, 2021 - 468 SPAC I SE (the "Company", ISIN: LU2333563281, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SPAC), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company, has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LoI") with Boxine GmbH ("Boxine"), an international children's digital media and entertainment business and the company behind the Tonies children audio entertainment system, concerning a business combination between the Company and Boxine through which Boxine would become publicly traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the LoI, the Company and Boxine have assumed a pro forma post-money market capitalisation of Boxine of approximately EUR 1 billion.

The LoI includes an agreement to seek a PIPE investment (private investment in public equity) in an amount up to EUR 100 million that the Company and Boxine intend to consummate in parallel to the envisaged business combination.

As currently contemplated, the transaction would involve the existing shareholders of Boxine transferring 100% of the outstanding equity and equity equivalents of Boxine to the Company in exchange for (i) new shares in the Company and (ii) a consideration in cash. The combined entity will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and will have a shareholder base comprised of (i) Boxine's existing shareholders, (ii) the Company's shareholders, and (iii) investors in the PIPE.

