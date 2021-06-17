The following primary insiders have on 17 June 2021 acquired shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) at a share price of NOK 185.04 per share in connection with the company's long-term incentive programme.

The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant's base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual's position. On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.