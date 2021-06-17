checkAd

Equinor ASA Notifiable trading

The following primary insiders have on 17 June 2021 acquired shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) at a share price of NOK 185.04 per share in connection with the company's long-term incentive programme.

The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant's base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual's position. On behalf of the participant, the company acquires shares to the net annual amount. The grant is subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Details on the individual allocation of shares are set forth in the attached notification. The trade has been made through DNB Markets.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

