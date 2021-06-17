checkAd

AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces Jesse Stepler as President of Measure and New Hires for Key Management Roles

WICHITA, Kan., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading drone solutions provider, today announced the promotion of Jesse Stepler to President of Measure Global (“Measure”), an AgEagle company, and the appointment of two highly experienced business professionals to key management roles.

Jesse Stepler – Promotion to President of Measure

Shortly following AgEagle’s acquisition of Measure in April 2021, Stepler was appointed by AgEagle to serve as Measure’s Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product, and has now been announced as President of Measure effective immediately. Stepler co-founded Measure with Brandon Torres Declet, who previously served as President of Measure until his appointment by the Company’s Board of Directors to the post of Chief Executive Officer of AgEagle last month. Stepler has nearly two decades of leadership experience working in the UAV, aerospace and defense industries, as well as international finance.

Scott Lumish – Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development

AgEagle further announced that Scott Lumish has joined the Company as its Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development. With more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership and strategic business-building, Lumish successfully led numerous multi-faceted go-to-market programs involving the development of global channel ecosystems, strategic and OEM partnerships and key account acquisitions for organizations engaged in Drone Enterprise Software, SaaS, ERP and Autonomous Robotics. Among his many prolific roles, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Hangar Technology, a drone workflow automation company. In 2019, he led the sale of Hangar Technology to AirMap, a U.S.-based airspace and automation company working to accelerate the adoption of unmanned aerial system technologies by civilian governments, defense and security and enterprise sectors.

Lumish was also former Vice President of Business Development at DroneDeploy, a cloud-based drone mapping software provider for the global commercial drone markets. Earlier in his career, he held various senior level and executive positions at several high growth technology companies, including Intacct Corporation, Transverse, NetSuite, Cobalt Networks, MainSoft Corporation and Pure Software. Lumish was also a member of the Board of Directors of Measure prior to it being acquired by AgEagle.

