Findit Features Members DeltaVera, American Craftsman Renovations, Hip Hop Bling, and Velox Insurance

Findit Featured Members Benefit From Customized Online Marketing Campaigns Offered by FinditATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online …

Findit Featured Members Benefit From Customized Online Marketing Campaigns Offered by Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: DeltaVera, American Craftsman Renovations, Hip Hop Bling, and Velox Insurance.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting four featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is DeltaVera. DeltaVera has become the trusted source for premium Delta 8 THC products including Delta 8 THC gummies and Delta 8 THC pre-rolls. Their Delta 8 THC gummies even won 3rd place in the 2021 High Times Hemp Cup, a true testament to the quality, consistency and brand. DeltaVera offers the best edibles and smokables in the industry to ensure that every THC user has the opportunity to enjoy this easy-going cannabinoid in whichever way they desire. They strive to stay ahead of the curve to meet new, healthy and enjoyable innovations the moment they arrive. DeltaVera's products are curated from a carefully selected set of American farms, containing only the very best ingredients. Each product is packaged in a renewable container with a QR code, allowing anyone to easily access lab results and other information on the product to ensure a safe and fully informed experience. Visit DeltaVera to browse their great selection of products, to learn more about Delta 8 THC, or to find a carrier of DeltaVera products near you.

Our second featured member is American Craftsman Renovations. American Craftsman Renovations is a locally owned and operated, full-service general contractor in Savannah, GA, that offers custom residential remodeling, renovation, restoration, and repair services to homeowners. From minor handyman repairs to major home improvements, American Craftsman Renovations helps homeowners transform their homes. To improve their overall online presence in search and social, they have claimed a total of 33 names on Findit that surround the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services.

