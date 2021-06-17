Announcement on the final results of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS public share offering, and increase of share capital has been registered in Commercial Register

The general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS (registry code 12864036, address A. Lauteri 5, 10114 Tallinn) adopted a resolution on April 15, 2021 to increase the share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS by issuing up to 850,000 new ordinary shares of the fund. The subscription period for EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares started on May 14, 2021 and ended on May 31, 2021. The distribution of shares was approved by the Supervisory Board on 03 June 2021.



On June 17, 2021 Commercial Register registered the increase of share capital of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. The new amount of the registered share capital of the fund is 50,725,350 euros, which is divided into 5,072,535 shares with nominal value of 10 euros.