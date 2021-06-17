checkAd

PAOG CBD Nutraceuticals Rollout On Track Targeting $5 Billon Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 16:50  |  28   |   |   

Sandusky, Ohio, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today confirmed the company’s plan to launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products expected to generate revenue this year, in 2021, is on track. The company also continues in the long-term CBD pharmaceutical.

Next week, on Wednesday, June 23rd, management will release an update on the company’s CBD Nutraceuticals development initiative to include new developments expected to expand PAOG’s overall market opportunity.

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

PAOG is working on the development of a CBD pharmaceutical product under the name RespRx, for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) derived from a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG plans to develop and distribute its CBD nutraceuticals with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) as a copacker and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) as a distributor.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group





Disclaimer

