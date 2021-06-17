checkAd

Puma Exploration Discovers More Quartz Veins and Visible Gold at Lynx on the Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to report the discovery of additional quartz veins and veinlets at surface at the Lynx Gold Zone. Visible Gold (VG) has been observed in the quartz veins (Figure 1). The mineralisation is hosted in a strongly altered rhyolite at the contact with sediments.

Figure 1: Additional Visible Gold Discovered at Lynx Gold Zone is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/737ed284-dc71-40f6 ...

Currently, stripping is in progress at Lynx with two (2) excavators allowing the cleaning and mapping of the initial discovery and expanding the overall size of the gold zone at surface (Figure 2). “Puma's systematic exploration program advances as expected and continues to deliver exceptional results.” Notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

“The Company will mobilize the drill rig on site shortly to initiate its first drilling program at the Williams Brook Gold Property.” Added Marcel Robillard

Figure 2: Current Stripping at Lynx Gold Zone in Preparation for Drilling Operations is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c8bc1c3-c809-4473 ...

Highlights :

  • More visible gold (VG) with sulphides (Sp-Ga-Cpy) was found at surface in quartz veins.
  • Many more quartz veins were discovered, so far, on Lynx. Those veins are part of a network of crisscrossing veins and veinlets.
  • The Lynx Gold Zone is now exposed 90 meters long by 25 meters wide and is open in all directions.
  • The structural characterization by Stefan Kruse of Terrane Geoscience identified two main veins sets hosting the mineralization (Figure 3).
  • The contact between the rhyolite and the sediments appears to be the main control of the gold-bearing quartz veins.
  • The drill pads are prepared and ready for the drilling operations.

Figure 3: Two Main Veins Sets Hosting the Gold Mineralisation from O’Neil to Lynx is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ffd1b97-f6cc-4565 ...

The 2021 summer field exploration program is targeting the Williams Brook Gold property (see Figure 4) with the focus on the recent major discovery named O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) followed by trenching over 700m with bonanza grades up to 241.0 g/t Au (see news released 2021-03-31).

O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)

The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) is a pervasive altered and brecciated rhyolite unit hosting significant gold showings and occurences followed by trenching over a strike length of 700 meters. The geophysical signature of the OGT is expressed over 7km. The favourable unit (rhyolite) is similar and parallel to the structures hosting the “Williams 1” and “Williams 2” Gold Zones with selected drill results of 11.2 g/t over 2.8m, 2.1 g/t Au over 9.0m, and 1.0 g/t over 23m.

