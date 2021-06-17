Cinedigm Names Supriyo Mookherjee Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India

Newest Division of Cinedigm will Develop Streaming Services for Booming Indian & South Asian Markets in Addition to Powering Cinedigm's Global Portfolio of Streaming ServicesLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the appointment of Supriyo Mookherjee as Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India. This appointment comes on the heels of Cinedigm's recent acquisition of FoundationTV, a comprehensive video streaming technology, artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and data analytics platform provider. As the Chief Operating Officer, Supriyo is tasked with establishing Cinedigm India as a key content distribution & licensing entity in India and all of South East Asia. This includes leading the global expansion of Cinedigm's current streaming channels and services in this burgeoning market as well as the development of future, regionally focused services across AVOD/SVOD & free ad-supported television (FAST) video streaming platforms.