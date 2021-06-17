checkAd

Cinedigm Names Supriyo Mookherjee Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India

Autor: Accesswire
Newest Division of Cinedigm will Develop Streaming Services for Booming Indian & South Asian Markets in Addition to Powering Cinedigm's Global Portfolio of Streaming Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today the appointment of Supriyo Mookherjee as Chief Operating Officer of Cinedigm India. This appointment comes on the heels of Cinedigm's recent acquisition of FoundationTV, a comprehensive video streaming technology, artificial intelligence, machine-learning, and data analytics platform provider. As the Chief Operating Officer, Supriyo is tasked with establishing Cinedigm India as a key content distribution & licensing entity in India and all of South East Asia. This includes leading the global expansion of Cinedigm's current streaming channels and services in this burgeoning market as well as the development of future, regionally focused services across AVOD/SVOD & free ad-supported television (FAST) video streaming platforms.

Foto: Accesswire

Supriyo brings extensive media technology experience across content production, content distribution and content monetization lifecycle across Broadcast Television, Film, Radio and Print. Throughout his career, he has developed online and mobile media properties for major content platforms and telco storefronts for B2C and B2B2C channels across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining Cinedigm India, Supriyolead the Content & Media teams at Ericsson India, focusing on media issues and how the company's technology could facilitate solutions within the digital and video streaming industry. At Ericsson he also served a longstanding role at Ericsson Global Services working across various functional and distributed global teams focused on the media sector while also providing global media brands with content distribution services. Prior to his role at Ericsson, Supriyo was instrumental in launching 18 channels across TV, News and Entertainment as the General Manager of Sahara TV, one of the most popular general entertainment TV networks in India with a global reach of 63 countries.

15.06.21
A Father's Legacy Arrives in Theaters Nationwide This Thursday for a One-Night Only Event
14.06.21
Cinedigm Finalizes Acquisition of Advanced Streaming Technology Platform FoundationTV; Forms Cinedigm India
27.05.21
The Film Detective’s Digital Drive-in Is Open for the Summer
27.05.21
Cinedigm Announces Significant Year Over Year Growth in Total Users and Minutes Viewed for the Month of April on the Dove Channel