IQM announces KQCircuits - An open-source software to design superconducting quantum processors

Espoo, Finland (ots/PRNewswire) - -- IQM Quantum Computers

(http://www.meetiqm.com/) (IQM) announced today its open-source software tool

KQCircuits to automate the design of superconducting quantum processors.

KQCircuits Is a Python library jointly developed by Aalto University and IQM

using the KLayout (https://klayout.de/) design program.



Designing quantum processors is fundamental to build quantum computers. But it

is a difficult, multi-step process that takes significant time and effort. With

this initiative, IQM supports the broader quantum community by open-sourcing its

state-of-the-art quantum processor design platform.





KQCircuits creates a community-driven universal platform that enables quantumchip development through a simple and open framework, from chip design andsimulation to fabrication. With KQCircuits, quantum engineers and physicists canconveniently generate chip designs with a simple click. They can also check thesignal routing before the device fabrication process to avoid making costlyerrors."At IQM, we've been using KQCircuits to design and develop our state-of-the-artquantum processors. By making it available as an open-source platform, we wantto make our tools available for the entire quantum community. Using KQCircuits,researchers and companies worldwide can now focus on R&D and continue toinnovate faster," said Dr. Johannes Heinsoo, Team Leader at IQM.KQCircuits generates multi-layer two-dimensional-geometries representing commonstructures in quantum processing units (QPUs). It includes:- A framework and definitions of parametrized geometrical circuit elements- Templates for manually drawn or code-defined circuit elements- A method for assembling a QPU design from elements.Also, to reduce the design turnaround time and to reduce manual errors, KQCincludes helpers to export:- Optical mask layouts and lithography patterns- Project files for easy simulations with popular FEM software such as AnsyssHFSS, Ansyss Q3D, and Sonnet- Netlist for SPICE simulations."KQCircuits leverages the work at KLayout design program, which has a history ofover a decade of continuous development. We'd also like to acknowledge and thankthe team at the QCD Labs of Aalto University and Mr. Matthias Koefferlein,Open-Source Developer of KLayout," added Dr. Heinsoo." In research, we are always looking for collaboration opportunities and ways todesign quantum processors that are of high quality and reproducible. We areextremely happy that our work at the QCD Labs of Aalto University is nowcontinued by IQM. We hope to see other quantum companies and researchers utilizethis tool and contribute by further developing KQCircuits," said Prof. MikkoMöttönen, Aalto UniversityUseful links:About KQCircuits: http://www.meetiqm.com/developers/kqcircuits/KQCircuits Documentation: https://iqm-finland.github.io/KQCircuits/About IQM Quantum Computers:IQM is the European leader in superconducting quantum computers, headquarteredin Espoo, Finland. Since its inception in 2018, IQM has grown to 110+ employeesand established a subsidiary in Munich, Germany, to lead the co-design approach.IQM delivers on-premises quantum computers for research laboratories andsupercomputing centers and provides complete access to its hardware. Forindustrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a uniqueapplication-specific co-design approach. IQM has raised EUR 71 Million fromprivate and public funding.IQM is building Finland's first commercial quantum computer with VTT, and an IQMled consortium was awarded EUR 12.4 Million in February 2021 to commercializeapplication-specific quantum processors by the German Ministry of Education andResearchFor more information, visit http://www.meetiqm.com/ .Registered office:IQM Finland OyKeilaranta 1902150 EspooFinlandhttp://www.meetiqm.com/Media Contact:Raghunath Koduvayur, Head of Marketing and CommunicationsRaghunath@meetiqm.com, +358-504-876-509Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121497/IQM_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535572/IQM_KQCircuits.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535573/IQM_KQCircuits.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535574/IQM_KQCircuits_Chip_Design.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142245/4944870OTS: IQM Finland Oy