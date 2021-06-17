checkAd

IQM announces KQCircuits - An open-source software to design superconducting quantum processors

Espoo, Finland (ots/PRNewswire) - -- IQM Quantum Computers
(http://www.meetiqm.com/) (IQM) announced today its open-source software tool
KQCircuits to automate the design of superconducting quantum processors.
KQCircuits Is a Python library jointly developed by Aalto University and IQM
using the KLayout (https://klayout.de/) design program.

Designing quantum processors is fundamental to build quantum computers. But it
is a difficult, multi-step process that takes significant time and effort. With
this initiative, IQM supports the broader quantum community by open-sourcing its
state-of-the-art quantum processor design platform.

KQCircuits creates a community-driven universal platform that enables quantum
chip development through a simple and open framework, from chip design and
simulation to fabrication. With KQCircuits, quantum engineers and physicists can
conveniently generate chip designs with a simple click. They can also check the
signal routing before the device fabrication process to avoid making costly
errors.

"At IQM, we've been using KQCircuits to design and develop our state-of-the-art
quantum processors. By making it available as an open-source platform, we want
to make our tools available for the entire quantum community. Using KQCircuits,
researchers and companies worldwide can now focus on R&D and continue to
innovate faster," said Dr. Johannes Heinsoo, Team Leader at IQM.

KQCircuits generates multi-layer two-dimensional-geometries representing common
structures in quantum processing units (QPUs). It includes:

- A framework and definitions of parametrized geometrical circuit elements
- Templates for manually drawn or code-defined circuit elements
- A method for assembling a QPU design from elements.

Also, to reduce the design turnaround time and to reduce manual errors, KQC
includes helpers to export:

- Optical mask layouts and lithography patterns
- Project files for easy simulations with popular FEM software such as Ansyss
HFSS, Ansyss Q3D, and Sonnet
- Netlist for SPICE simulations.

"KQCircuits leverages the work at KLayout design program, which has a history of
over a decade of continuous development. We'd also like to acknowledge and thank
the team at the QCD Labs of Aalto University and Mr. Matthias Koefferlein,
Open-Source Developer of KLayout," added Dr. Heinsoo.

" In research, we are always looking for collaboration opportunities and ways to
design quantum processors that are of high quality and reproducible. We are
extremely happy that our work at the QCD Labs of Aalto University is now
continued by IQM. We hope to see other quantum companies and researchers utilize
this tool and contribute by further developing KQCircuits," said Prof. Mikko
Möttönen, Aalto University

Useful links:

About KQCircuits: http://www.meetiqm.com/developers/kqcircuits/

KQCircuits Documentation: https://iqm-finland.github.io/KQCircuits/

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is the European leader in superconducting quantum computers, headquartered
in Espoo, Finland. Since its inception in 2018, IQM has grown to 110+ employees
and established a subsidiary in Munich, Germany, to lead the co-design approach.

IQM delivers on-premises quantum computers for research laboratories and
supercomputing centers and provides complete access to its hardware. For
industrial customers, IQM delivers quantum advantage through a unique
application-specific co-design approach. IQM has raised EUR 71 Million from
private and public funding.

IQM is building Finland's first commercial quantum computer with VTT, and an IQM
led consortium was awarded EUR 12.4 Million in February 2021 to commercialize
application-specific quantum processors by the German Ministry of Education and
Research

For more information, visit http://www.meetiqm.com/ .

Registered office:

IQM Finland Oy
Keilaranta 19
02150 Espoo
Finland
http://www.meetiqm.com/

Media Contact:

Raghunath Koduvayur, Head of Marketing and Communications

Raghunath@meetiqm.com, +358-504-876-509

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1121497/IQM_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535572/IQM_KQCircuits.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535573/IQM_KQCircuits.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535574/IQM_KQCircuits_Chip_Design.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/142245/4944870
OTS: IQM Finland Oy



