Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises Bregal Milestone on its Series C investment in Uberall

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP advised Bregal Milestone as lead investor in the USD 115 million Series C growth investment in Uberall. Current investor United Internet and management also participated in the round. Existing investors of Uberall are HPE Growth and Project A. The transaction is Bregal Milestone's tenth investment and first transaction in Germany. Uberall provides a leading full-suite location marketing and analytics SaaS platform, helping brands and businesses at every step of the 'Near Me' journey: from getting found and selected online, to generating offline sales, obtaining, and managing online feedback, and getting recommended. Uberall is a trusted partner to thousands of customers including more than 600 major global enterprises throughout Europe, North America, and Asia, both via its direct sales or via its extensive global network of channel partners. Since its founding by long time friends David Federhen and Florian Hübner in Berlin in 2013, Uberall has grown into an international market leader with offices in 6 countries and a global team of 300 employees. The company successfully grew ARR at a 60% CAGR between FY17-20. The investment will drive forward product innovation and enable the company to accelerate its growth strategy, with a particular focus on further consolidating its leadership position in Europe and expanding globally. Willkie advised on all aspects of the transaction, KNPZ Rechtsanwälte advised on IP issues. Transaction Advisors The Willkie team was led by partner Dr. Matthias Schudlo (Corporate) and Miriam Steets (Counsel, Corporate, both Frankfurt) and included partner Georg Linde (Corporate, Frankfurt), counsel Wulf Kring (Tax) and Matthias Töke (Finance, both Frankfurt), and associates Dr. Erik Göretzlehner and Ilie Manole (both Corporate), Dr. Nadine Kramer and Martin Waśkowski (both HR) and Philip Thürmer (Real Estate, all Frankfurt). Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of more than 850 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The firm is headquartered in New York, 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: +1 212 728 8000. The KNPZ team included partner Dr. Kai-Uwe Plath as well as associates Matthias Struck, Nikolaus Schmidt-Hamkens and Dr. Enno ter Hazeborg (all Hamburg). Frankfurt am Main, June 17, 2021

