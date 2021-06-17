DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results OTI Greentech AG concretizes preliminary figures 2020 17-Jun-2021 / 17:09 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTI Greentech AG concretizes preliminary figures 2020



Berlin, June 17, 2021 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemical products and services for industry, listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, concretizes the preliminary, unaudited figures for fiscal 2020. After consolidation and taking into account of all changes in inventory, sales revenues now amount to EUR 4.25 million in 2020 after EUR 4.7 million during the previous year. The EBITDA amounts to EUR -88,000. This corresponds to an improvement in earnings versus prior year of around EUR 0.1 million. The previously published preliminary figures (see press release of April 28, 2021) proceeded on the assumption of sales revenues in 2020 of around EUR 5.0 million and a positive EBITDA.

According to the updated preliminary numbers, OTI Greentech has generated a positive cash flow of EUR 132,000 in 2020. This corresponds to an improvement versus prior year by around EUR 0.3 million. The drivers of this positive development were a decline in costs on a group level by -14 percent versus prior year and a reduction of the personnel expenses by -12 percent.

The annual report of OTI Greentech AG will probably be published on July 29, 2021 according to the current planning and will then be available under www.oti.ag in the Investor Relations section.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About OTI Greentech AG

OTI Greentech's patented surfactant-based technology provides innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions and Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions offers innovative, environmentally friendly products and solutions for the cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants, and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe a full range of products and services are provided by OTI Greentech to the global shipping industry in all major ports worldwide. Through its joint venture in the USA, the group offers innovative, sustainable and tailor-made solutions to its customers in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 20 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG

Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO

info@oti.ag

Tel. +49 30 887 865 62

Friedrichstraβe 79

10117 Berlin

edicto GmbH

Dr. Sönke Knop

sknop@edicto.de

Tel. +49 69 905505-51

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

Language: English Company: OTI Greentech AG Friedrichstraße 79 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 887 865 62 E-mail: info@oti.ag Internet: www.oti.ag ISIN: DE000A2TSL22

