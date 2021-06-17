checkAd

ACRX Investor Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 17:00  |  23   |   |   

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ACRX) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/acrx.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/acrx or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AcelRx you have until August 9, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

