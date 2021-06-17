checkAd

Rackspace Technology Announces Webinar Putting the Customer at the Center of Digital Transformation

SAN ANTONIO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold a Solve Strategy Series webinar: Putting the Customer at the Center of Digital Transformation on June 29 at 10:00 am CT.

The upcoming webinar will provide participants the information to make changes to the way their organization needs to operate to remain relevant and competitive while emerging technologies are shifting customer experiences (CX), expectations and behaviors.

During the webinar, Jaimy Szymanski, industry analyst and Founding Partner at Kaleido Insights, will shed light on empowering digital leaders to confidently put customers at the core of innovation.

Syzmanski’s Presentation will Cover

  • The principles of digital transformation, levels of maturity and the areas that require alignment within an organization
  • Drivers, catalysts, roadblocks and challenges that change agents will encounter
  • How to grow in digital transformation maturity, specifically examining impacts to CX that include: co-innovation, content strategy, customer engagement processes, journey mapping, persona development, customer research, experience automation and real-time relevancy
  • How to overhaul the approach to CX design with data-driven personalization

Panel Discussion Following Szymanski’s Presentation
A panel discussion following Szymanski’s presentation will dive deeper into ideas relating to agility and modernization through the lens of CX. This month's panel includes:

  • Moderator: Jeff DeVerter, Chief Technology Evangelist, Rackspace Technology
  • Adrianna Bustamante, Senior Director, Global Alliances & Partnerships, Rackspace Technology
  • Faiz Parkar, Global Messaging Director, Dell Technologies

To register for the Solve Strategy Series webinar Putting the Customer at the Center of Digital Transformation click here

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com





