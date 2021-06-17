SAN ANTONIO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, will hold a Solve Strategy Series webinar: Putting the Customer at the Center of Digital Transformation on June 29 at 10:00 am CT.



The upcoming webinar will provide participants the information to make changes to the way their organization needs to operate to remain relevant and competitive while emerging technologies are shifting customer experiences (CX), expectations and behaviors.



During the webinar, Jaimy Szymanski, industry analyst and Founding Partner at Kaleido Insights, will shed light on empowering digital leaders to confidently put customers at the core of innovation.



Syzmanski’s Presentation will Cover