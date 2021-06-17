checkAd

Westbridge Announces Completion of Business Combination with Georgetown Solar

17.06.2021
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Westbridge Energy Corporation (TSXV:WEB.H)(" Westbridge " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced business combination (the " Transaction ") with Georgetown Solar Inc. (" Georgetown "), pursuant to a business combination agreement dated March 4, 2021. The Transaction has resulted in the reactivation of the Company pursuant to the regulations of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), and the listing of the common shares of Westbridge on Tier 2 of the TSXV.

Prior to the Transaction, Georgetown was a privately‐held company focused on the development of large scale utility solar PV projects. Georgetown is currently in the process of assessment for development of the solar property known as the Georgetown project, which is comprised of approximately 710 acres located in Vulcan County, Alberta (the " Georgetown Project "). To date, Georgetown has conducted fieldwork, wetland delineation and classification and engineering assessments with respect to the Georgetown Project, with a view to the development of the project to "ready to build" status and divestiture. Following the completion of the Transaction, Westbridge will focus primarily upon the further assessment and development of the Georgetown Project, while seeking additional solar project development opportunities to enhance the overall value of the Company.

"Today's closing marks a major catalyst for Westbridge as we transition our Company into renewable energy," said Scott Kelly. "The Georgetown project launches our strategy of bringing technology-enabled, greenfield solar development opportunities to retail investors. Lead by Stefano Romanin and a team with more than 40 successful renewable energy exits worldwide, we see a bright future for solar and significant potential for shareholder value."

"We are excited to be one of the only pure-play solar development companies to offer investors access toutility-scale solar projects with theliquidity of a public company" said Stefano Romanin, incoming Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. "As a listed company, new opportunities for expansion in the Canadian and U.S. markets are more readily available, providing ESG investment opportunities for investors and ultimately delivering abundant, cheap and clean electricity to consumers."

