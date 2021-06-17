checkAd

Intelligent Systems Announces Conference Participation

NORCROSS, Ga., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE:INS], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Leland Strange, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt White, will present at the Sidoti 2021 Virtual Investor Conference June 23, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast and available at the following link:
https://sidoti.cventevents.com/c/calendar/5be7c6b9-8c4d-4a45-bb2e-f585 ...

About Intelligent Systems Corporation
For over thirty-five years, Intelligent Systems Corporation [NYSE: INS] has identified, created, operated and grown technology companies. The company’s principal operations are CoreCard Software, Inc. (www.corecard.com) and its affiliate companies. CoreCard provides prepaid and credit card processing services using its proprietary software solutions that it also licenses to others. CoreCard has designed and developed a comprehensive suite of software solutions that corporations, financial institutions, retailers and processors use to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. CoreCard's flexible and proven processing platform is being utilized in many countries in addition to the United States including Australia, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, France, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Further information is available on the company’s website at www.intelsys.com or by calling the company at 770-381-2900.

For further information, call
Matt White, 770-564-5504 or
email to matt@intelsys.com





