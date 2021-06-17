checkAd

GB Sciences' Board of Directors Has Passed a Unanimous Written Consent Promoting Dr. Andrea Small-Howard to the Role of President

Autor: Accesswire
17.06.2021, 17:20  |  31   |   |   

The UWC also retains John Poss as Chairman and CEO of GB Sciences, Inc. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Dr. Andrea Small-Howard has been promoted to the role of President of GB Sciences, Inc. Dr. Small-Howard will also retain her roles …

The UWC also retains John Poss as Chairman and CEO of GB Sciences, Inc. 

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Dr. Andrea Small-Howard has been promoted to the role of President of GB Sciences, Inc. Dr. Small-Howard will also retain her roles as Chief Science Officer and member of the board of directors.

Foto: Accesswire

Andrea Small Howard

Joining GB Sciences in June of 2014 as the Chief Science Officer and a founding member of the board of directors, Dr. Small-Howard has made considerable contributions to the strategic vision and forward trajectory of the Company.

While performing the unique task of incubating a biotech company inside an operating cannabis company, Dr. Small-Howard co-invented a novel, AI-enabled drug discovery platform; created a novel drug development pipeline for plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures; and invented/co-invented 50+ patent applications for GB Sciences' growing intellectual property portfolio covering both GB Sciences' in silico drug discovery engine and their proprietary, plant-inspired drug formulations.

As President of GB Sciences, Inc., Dr. Small-Howard will mature the innovative programs that she has created over the past seven years. The Company's vision is to synergistically weave these separate programs into a highly innovative, plant-inspired biopharma company.

John Poss, CEO and Chairman of GB Sciences states, 'Dr. Andrea Small-Howard has been and will be critical to the success of the Company going forward. She has been a joy to work with these past five years, and she has earned and very much deserves this role. Andrea possesses a rare combination of talents in innovative hard sciences and solid business practices. Great companies get great and stay great through continuity in their core team, and Andrea has largely been the architect and builder of our amazing science team. With a solid and positive five-year relationship under our belts, we are squarely focused on solid growth and achieving our goal of putting evidence-based medicine in the hands of patients.'

'I am very grateful for this promotion, and I am more committed than ever to our goal of advancing our drug pipeline of novel, plant-inspired therapies for Parkinson's disease, chronic pain, cytokine release syndrome, heart failure, and others into human clinical trials. John and I have been resolute in this goal,' said Dr. Small-Howard. 'On the other hand, I am also very encouraged by the results being generated by PhAROS™, our novel drug discovery platform. It is a very exciting time to be at GB Sciences because we have the required tools that empower us to create new plant-inspired medicines to help our patients through regulated prescription drug pathways.'

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through their Canadian entity, GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a phytomedicine research and biopharmaceutical drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations of plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures (OTM) that target a variety of medical conditions. The active ingredients in our OTM are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). GB Sciences' novel drug discovery platform has yielded 5 issued US and 3 issued international patents, as well as 10 US and 35 international patent-pending applications. In our drug development pipeline, we have four preclinical stage programs, and our lead Parkinson's disease therapeutic program is being prepared for a First-in-Man clinical trial. In addition to Parkinson's disease, GB Sciences is developing therapeutics for neuropathic pain, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), and heart failure. GB Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. https://gbsciences.com

Media Contact
Alexis Quintal  
alexis@newswire.com

SOURCE: GB Sciences, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652156/GB-Sciences-Board-of-Directors-Has-P ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GB Sciences' Board of Directors Has Passed a Unanimous Written Consent Promoting Dr. Andrea Small-Howard to the Role of President The UWC also retains John Poss as Chairman and CEO of GB Sciences, Inc. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Dr. Andrea Small-Howard has been promoted to the role of President of GB Sciences, Inc. Dr. Small-Howard will also retain her roles …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Breakthrough Data Using Q-Sphera Technology
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing
MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Guyana Operational Update
Gold Mountain Signs Letter of Intent with New Gold to Increase its Tonnage Limit in its Ore ...
CORRECTION: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Reports Record Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Sparta(TM) Bolsters its TruckSuite(TM) and Sparta Health Group(TM) Divisions by Signing an MOU to ...
Jackpot Announces Terms of Spin-out Aimed at Entering the Regulated iGaming Markets
KULR Technology Group Receives Special Permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation ...
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
heliosDX Partners with Verb to launch a National Sales Campaign Utilizing verbTEAMS and verbLIVE
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
SilverSun Technologies' Subsidiary Receives Avalara Top Partner Award
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...