Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees at first-ever awards

- 24 new companies, including BBVA, Carrefour, Gap Inc., Novartis, and Sony have joined Tent's network of more than 170 major companies committed to integrating refugees

- The Tent Partnership for Refugees' "Business for Refugees" Awards recognize companies that have gone above and beyond to include refugees in their new communities

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Refugee Week 2021, Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, Teleperformance, and Ben & Jerry's have been recognized for their efforts to include refugees in their new host communities. The first edition of the "Business for Refugees" Awards, hosted by the Tent Partnership for Refugees (Tent) -- a global network of over 170 major companies committed to supporting refugees around the world -- recognizes businesses that have made extraordinary efforts to support refugees.

During the virtual awards ceremony, CEO of Chobani and Founder of Tent Hamdi Ulukaya said: "As we emerge from this pandemic, it's amazing to see so many businesses going above and beyond to include refugees. We must continue to create opportunities for everyone while we rebuild our economies and our societies -- we must not leave refugees behind."

Speaking at the event, Dr. Noubar Afeyan, Armenian-Lebanese refugee, CEO of Flagship Pioneering, and Co-Founder & Chairman of Moderna -- one of the companies which developed a Covid-19 vaccine -- added: "I've always said that refugees and migrants are the ultimate innovators and founders -- they are the founders of a new life. They bring with them incredible resilience and force of spirit. Every country stands to gain by welcoming them and fostering their talents."

Tent's "Business for Refugees" Awards recognized the following companies for their programs to integrate refugees:

Airbnb.org and Airbnb won the award for Outstanding Leadership in Tailoring Products to Meet Refugees' Needs, for working with hosts to help ensure that refugees have access to temporary accommodations when they first arrive in a new country. This work started under Airbnb's Open Homes program and now continues under Airbnb.org, a new non-profit dedicated to opening homes in times of crisis. Collectively they have helped more than 20,000 refugees to date find comfortable accommodations.

Accepting on behalf of Airbnb.org and Airbnb, Joe Gebbia, Co-founder of Airbnb and Chairman of Airbnb.org, said: "No one can feel at home until they have a place they can call 'home'-- this is why the work to help refugees and other vulnerable communities find temporary accommodations is so critical to Airbnb.org's mission."