17 June 2021

Immunicum Announces its Intention to Carry Out a Directed Share Issue

Immunicum AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMU) (“Immunicum” or the “Company”) announces its intention to carry out a directed issue of up to 33,233,433 new shares, representing a maximum of 20 percent of the total number of shares in the Company, to Swedish and international institutional investors (the “Directed Issue”).

Carnegie Investment Bank and Kempen & Co are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (the “Joint Global Coordinators”) in connection with the Directed Issue.

The subscription price and the final total number of new shares in the Directed Issue will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process (the “Bookbuilding”). The Bookbuilding will commence immediately following this announcement. Closing of the Bookbuilding, pricing and allocation of the new shares in the Directed Issue is expected to take place before commencement of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm at 09:00 (CEST) on 18 June 2021. The exact timing of closing of the Bookbuilding, pricing and allocation is at the discretion of the Company and may be cancelled at any time. The Company will announce the results of the Directed Issue after closing of the Bookbuilding in a subsequent press release.

The Company’s largest shareholder Van Herk (43.36%) has committed to subscribe for new shares in the Directed Issue corresponding to its pro rata share, in accordance with the intention that was expressed by Van Herk in connection with the merger between the Company and DCprime, announced in November 2020. The Company’s second largest shareholder AP4 (4.51%) has committed to subscribe for new shares for an amount of SEK 60 million, subject to a maximum post-directed issue stake of 9.99%.

The net proceeds of the Directed Issue are intended to be used for: (i) continuation of ongoing clinical trials and preparations for clinical pipeline expansion; (ii) expansion of process development activities; (iii) preclinical research activities; and (iv) general corporate purposes.

The Company believes that using the flexibility provided by a share issue with deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights is the most appropriate alternative for the Company at this time, allowing it to raise capital in a timely and cost-effective manner and to diversify the shareholder base.