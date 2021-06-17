checkAd

EQS-News Bank Julius Baer successfully places a EUR 500 million inaugural senior unsecured bond

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.06.2021, 17:45  |  15   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond
Bank Julius Baer successfully places a EUR 500 million inaugural senior unsecured bond

17.06.2021 / 17:45

Zurich, 17 June 2021 - Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Julius Baer Group Ltd., has successfully placed a 3-year EUR 500 million senior unsecured bond, the first such transaction for the Bank in the euro market. The transaction has received strong demand and reflects Julius Baer's high reputation among international investors. The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

The securities have been issued with a coupon of 0.000% and in denominations of EUR 100k and integral multiples of EUR 1,000 in excess thereof. The instrument has been assigned a Moody's A3 instrument rating. An application for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be made.

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2021, assets under management amounted to CHF 470 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 20 countries and more than 50 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com

 


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 58 888 11 11
E-mail: info@juliusbaer.com
Internet: www.juliusbaer.com
ISIN: CH0102484968
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1209374

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1209374  17.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209374&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetJulius Baer Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Bank Julius Baer successfully places a EUR 500 million inaugural senior unsecured bond EQS Group-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond Bank Julius Baer successfully places a EUR 500 million inaugural senior unsecured bond 17.06.2021 / 17:45 Zurich, 17 June 2021 - Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Commences Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals
DGAP-News: CureVac Provides Update on Phase 2b/3 Trial of First-Generation COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: Die The Social Chain AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des ...
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler commits to science-based targets as it steps up climate action
DGAP-News: MorphoSys startet Barangebot für alle ausstehenden Aktien von Constellation Pharmaceuticals
EQS-Adhoc: Kuros Biosciences to present at upcoming U.S. spine conferences
DGAP-DD: Vonovia SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Öffentliches Rückkaufangebot von ausstehenden Anleihen 2022, 2023 und ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Vor Reiseantritt bequem Gepäck einchecken und PCR-Test machen: CENTOGENE, Lufthansa und Fraport ...
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
Quantum Battery Metals beginnt mit Arbeitsprogramm auf gleich drei Schlüssellagerstätten - Aktie ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
FIFA-Bestechungsskandal: Bank Julius Bär zahlt in USA Millionenstrafe
27.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Julius Bär gibt endgültige Regelung mit dem US-Justizministerium in FIFA-Angelegenheit bekannt (deutsch)
27.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Julius Bär gibt endgültige Regelung mit dem US-Justizministerium in FIFA-Angelegenheit bekannt