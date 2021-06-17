Salem Media Group Announces Partnership with Dinesh D’Souza on a New Documentary

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today a partnership with noted film director Dinesh D’Souza on a new documentary. The attempts by left wing social media giants to silence the views they disagree with on the right has led to the new documentary, produced by D’Souza and Salem Media Group. The film, tentatively titled “Silenced,” will look into the chilling impact these cancellations are having on American society, and how they are now becoming common place across most social media platforms. The movie is tentatively slated for release in the middle of 2022.

Dinesh D'Souza (Photo: Business Wire)

This documentary will expose how the silencing of certain views is taking hold across American society, in public and private schools, on campuses, in corporations, in the publishing world, in the media, and in the military. Being a conservative has become increasingly dangerous in American life.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Salem on an exciting movie project for next year,” said producer Dinesh D’Souza. “Of course we’re inundated with great material and we have a powerful and unique message that will educate, inspire and mobilize Americans at this critical juncture in the nation’s history,” D’Souza added.

The movie will feature Salem talk hosts who themselves have been banned from certain social media platforms like Dennis Prager, Sebastian Gorka, and Eric Metaxas. The tactics used by Big Tech giants like YouTube, Google, Twitter, and others will be exposed as this brutal form of disturbing censorship sweeps across the country and becomes the “new normal.”

“Salem exists to provide a free form of expression for conservatives who listen to our two biggest formats, News Talk and Christian Teach and Talk,” said Salem CEO Ed Atsinger. “This form of censorship creates an existential threat to our freedoms, and our American values. It makes no sense to silence the other side, when we know that it is through this dialogue that we work out our differences and come together,” said Atsinger. “This movie will help both sides understand the true meaning of freedom of speech, and why it matters so much to our future as a nation.”

This is obviously a culture war America is facing, and the victims of this war are those who stand up for what they believe in, if it is opposite of the left’s world view. You see it in Jack the cake baker in Colorado, attacks on conservatives in restaurants by Antifa, and the removal of Dr. Seuss books from the public square. This documentary will highlight the issues we face, and what we can do about it.

Distribution is planned for a theatrical release in mid-2022, following by video on demand through SalemNow.Com. Salem Media Group created SalemNow.com in 2020 to deliver the content that often times has been silenced by other mainstream media. SalemNow is available in the app stores, AppleTV, Amazon Firestick, and on Roku.

Dinesh D’Souza joined the Salem Podcast Network with a daily podcast on January 10th. That podcast quickly became one of the top 10 podcasts in the News category in the Apple podcast rankings and has now passed its 100th episode. Dinesh will also release a book with the same name as this documentary about the same time, published by Regnery Books, a division of Salem. Dinesh has produced six previous documentaries including “2016 Obama’s America,” “Hillary’s America,” “America: Imagine the World Without Her,” “The Secret History of the Democrat Party,” “Death of a Nation,” and his most recent “Trump Card.” Dinesh was born in Bombay, India, and legally immigrated to this country when he was 17 years old. He is now married to Debbie, and lives in the suburbs of Houston, Texas.

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

