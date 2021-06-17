checkAd

22/2021・Trifork Holding AG shares to begin trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Company announcement no. 22 / 2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 17 June 2021

Trifork Holding AG shares to begin trading on SIX Swiss Exchange

Trifork Holding AG (Trifork), a next-generation IT and business services provider which strives to be at the forefront of digital innovation, announces the decision to list its shares on SIX Swiss Exchange as a dual-listing following the successful IPO and listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. It is planned that the Trifork shares will be traded in accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange as of 28 June 2021. Trifork’s current market capitalization is DKK 3.55 billion or approximately CHF 522 million.

Julie Galbo, Chairperson of Trifork, said:
A Swiss listing of Trifork further underlines our international growth ambitions and promotes our position as one of the most innovative IT solution providers to both private and public customers in Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. We also believe that the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange will enhance Trifork’s visibility and improve our ability to attract talented employees.”

Jørn Larsen, Founder and CEO of Trifork, said:
The listing in Switzerland is another milestone for our company. A dual-listing in Copenhagen and Zurich is a good platform to continue our growth journey and to continue to make innovative software solutions that make life better and easier for everyone.

Listing structure

  • All of the company’s 19,744,899 shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 per share will be listed. Trifork will not issue any new shares in connection with the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange.
  • 500,000 shares, which may be issued out of Trifork's conditional capital, will be listed and will be admitted (upon issuance) continuously to official trading and listing in accordance with the International Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange.
  • Largest shareholders of Trifork are Founder and CEO Jørn Larsen with 19.30%, Ferd AS with 10.0002%, Kresten Krab Thorup Holding ApS with 6.63%, Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Akts. with 5.10% and Danica Pension with 3.88% of the share capital and voting rights.
  • Trifork shares will be included in the SPI index (Swiss Performance Index) and the SPI sub-indices expected as of 29 June 2021.
  • Trading of Trifork’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen will continue in addition to the listing on SIX Swiss Exchange. All Trifork shares have the same security number (ISIN) and are tradeable on both stock exchanges.
