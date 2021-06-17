checkAd

Galileo Life Sciences Inc. (OTC MDRM) Q2 2021 Provides Progress with Telehealth

Formerly Known as "Modern Mobility Aids Inc."

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Innovations in Telehealth Technological have gifted healthcare providers with superior technology, allowing them to diagnose, treat and monitor the state of their patients with greater efficiency. It is these innovations that spur growth in the global telemedicine market. As a result of COVID-19, many healthcare providers and patients have had a dire need for telehealth technology, and these technologies have become more accepted and integrated into healthcare.

Video conferencing - the key tool in most telehealth technologies - limits the ability of physicians to check the patients' vitals, and therefore the physician has no option but to rely on the patient’s input. Galileo Life Sciences, through its partnerships with various technology organizations, has established a unique platform that is connected with medical devices which enable physicians to check patients' vitals in real time, without affecting quality of care.

The Medical Director for Galileo Life Sciences, Gilbert Sharpe, has stated: "I strongly believe that establishing a chain of virtual clinics as the backbone of our offering, will uniquely position Galileo as a full-service telehealth Company. We are able to offer patients the option to seek treatment via a video call, attend a virtual clinic for a more thorough examination, or request a house call by one of our nurse practitioners who will bring the doctor to you via our home care devices. The clinics will be located in pharmacies or near pharmacies thus providing a patient a one stop doctor's visit to get the prescription filled."

In addition to its efforts in Ontario, Galileo believes a robust market for telehealth exists globally and is in advanced discussions with organizations in India, Pakistan, and Colombia to establish clinics. Further details about these agreements will follow come July.

Global Telehealth Market:

According to a new report by Grand View Research, the global telemedicine market is set to reach USD 298.9 billion by 2028, with an expected CAGR of 22.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The main drivers of this market are the rising cases of chronic illness and the rising need for self-care. Many of the costs involved in this market will be alleviated by evolving internet applications, virtual healthcare and a need for centralization of healthcare. Lower costs incurred is a major predictor of success in any market.

