checkAd

ALSTOM SA Alstom wins largest railway contract in Denmark’s history

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 17:46  |  29   |   |   

Alstom wins largest railway contract in Denmark’s history

First order from landmark framework agreement with DSB covers 100 Coradia Stream trains and 15 years of maintenance

17 June 2021 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has won the largest train tender in Danish rail history. Part of a landmark framework agreement with Danish State Railways (DSB) valued at a total of €2.6 billion, the first firm order of 100 Coradia Stream regional trains as well as a 15-year full-service maintenance agreement amounts to a value of €1.4 billion. The framework agreement includes an additional 15 years of maintenance services and the possibility to order additional trainsets. 

Delivery of DSB’s “Fremtidens Tog – Nye Tog” (Trains of the Future – New Trains) is scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2024. Once in service, this new fleet will operate as a regional and fast rail service and connect Denmark’s Frederikshavn region in the north to Rødby in the southeast after passing through the capital city of Copenhagen.

“We are of course extremely pleased that DSB has selected Alstom to build their ‘Trains of the Future’. This further cements Alstom’s position as the reliable, world-leading train manufacturer of choice. At the same time, we already have a number of long-term maintenance agreements around Europe, which means that we come with a robust services set-up that supports the fleet’s reliability,” said Rob Whyte, Managing Director of Alstom Nordics.

The Coradia Stream for DSB has been specially adapted to meet the needs of the Danish rail network and its top speed of 200 km/h will help ensure swift mobility across the country. Each trainset will consist of five single- deck coaches with a total seating capacity for 300 passengers. The trains will be pre-fitted with Alstom’s Atlas onboard ETCS Baseline 31, as well as an STM2 interface enabling it to operate on Denmark’s legacy signalling system.

“Once in service, Coradia Stream will deliver an exceptional travel experience. This modern, premium quality, and stylish electric train combines innovation, sustainability and high comfort – something we look forward to presenting to passengers in Denmark,” says Rob Whyte.

Coradia Stream is a state-of-the-art, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit (EMU). This standardised train is a single, versatile platform which meets today’s demands of regional & intercity transport. Coradia Stream offers a modular design to allow operators to choose the configuration and interior that work best for their market and commercial strategy. In total, almost 400 trains based on the Coradia Stream platform have already been ordered by Italy, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, ensuring the trains are a well-proven product. The platform offers emission-free solutions such as battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines. A special high-capacity solution completes the portfolio. In addition, Alstom’s sustainable approach to services considers the entire life cycle of the product, from initial design to end of life, which will maximize the value of DSB’s assets.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALSTOM SA Alstom wins largest railway contract in Denmark’s history Alstom wins largest railway contract in Denmark’s history First order from landmark framework agreement with DSB covers 100 Coradia Stream trains and 15 years of maintenance 17 June 2021 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting and Pricing of $10.0 Million Public ...
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus