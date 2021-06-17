Alstom wins largest railway contract in Denmark’s history

1 7 June 20 21 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has won the largest train tender in Danish rail history. Part of a landmark framework agreement with Danish State Railways (DSB) valued at a total of €2.6 billion, the first firm order of 100 Coradia Stream regional trains as well as a 15-year full-service maintenance agreement amounts to a value of €1.4 billion. The framework agreement includes an additional 15 years of maintenance services and the possibility to order additional trainsets.

Delivery of DSB’s “Fremtidens Tog – Nye Tog” (Trains of the Future – New Trains) is scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2024. Once in service, this new fleet will operate as a regional and fast rail service and connect Denmark’s Frederikshavn region in the north to Rødby in the southeast after passing through the capital city of Copenhagen.

“We are of course extremely pleased that DSB has selected Alstom to build their ‘Trains of the Future’. This further cements Alstom’s position as the reliable, world-leading train manufacturer of choice. At the same time, we already have a number of long-term maintenance agreements around Europe, which means that we come with a robust services set-up that supports the fleet’s reliability,” said Rob Whyte, Managing Director of Alstom Nordics.

The Coradia Stream for DSB has been specially adapted to meet the needs of the Danish rail network and its top speed of 200 km/h will help ensure swift mobility across the country. Each trainset will consist of five single- deck coaches with a total seating capacity for 300 passengers. The trains will be pre-fitted with Alstom’s Atlas onboard ETCS Baseline 31, as well as an STM2 interface enabling it to operate on Denmark’s legacy signalling system.

“Once in service, Coradia Stream will deliver an exceptional travel experience. This modern, premium quality, and stylish electric train combines innovation, sustainability and high comfort – something we look forward to presenting to passengers in Denmark,” says Rob Whyte.

Coradia Stream is a state-of-the-art, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit (EMU). This standardised train is a single, versatile platform which meets today’s demands of regional & intercity transport. Coradia Stream offers a modular design to allow operators to choose the configuration and interior that work best for their market and commercial strategy. In total, almost 400 trains based on the Coradia Stream platform have already been ordered by Italy, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, ensuring the trains are a well-proven product. The platform offers emission-free solutions such as battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines. A special high-capacity solution completes the portfolio. In addition, Alstom’s sustainable approach to services considers the entire life cycle of the product, from initial design to end of life, which will maximize the value of DSB’s assets.