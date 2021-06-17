checkAd

Rogue One, Inc Announces the Launch of New Corporate Website and Social Media Platform

Washington D.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc, a publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) (hereinafter the "Company") announced that in connection with the company’s recent reverse stock split, name change and new ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG), the Company has launched a new corporate website, www.rogueoneinc.com and social media platform to keep shareholders and the investment community updated on the latest Company news and other related activities. The Company will utilize Twitter (@rogueoneinc), Instagram (@rogueoneinc) and Facebook (@rogueoneinc) as well as other relevant platforms to share company updates, acquisition news, sales, marketing and promotional activities as well as the latest in general tequila, spirits and hospitality industry news in an effort to develop an interactive dialogue with existing and potential customers as well as shareholders and potential investors who are interested in learning more about the Company and its related activities.

To further reflect its new direction, the Company has developed a new corporate brand identity and has established a new corporate office address at 1203 K St., NW Washington, DC. Please continue to follow the Company for further news and updates, #GOROAG.

About Rogue One. Inc:
Rogue One, Inc (http://www.rogueoneinc.com) is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion-dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. ROAG primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the tequila industry. ROAG will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:
Human Brands International, Inc. (www.humanbrandsinc.com) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The company’s “Ground to Glass” platform currently consists of several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality. Human Brands diversified operating divisions currently own and manage over 400k agave plants, several premium spirit brands such as Armero Tequila, three hospitality concepts (Santo Coyote, Santa Cantina, Museo by Santo) and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands (CapCity Beverage). The company’s core foundation is built upon its bulk tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known tequila brands, large distilleries, restaurant groups as well as celebrities and athletes.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Contact: Joe Poe, Jr.
Email: joepoe2@rogueoneinc.com
           ir@rogueoneinc.com
           info@rogueoneinc.com

         





