checkAd

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Result of AGM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 17:46  |  17   |   |   

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
 and
Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Cell")

Results of General Meetings

The Company on behalf of the Cell hereby announces that at the Cell Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 11.30 a.m., all the resolutions relating to both the ordinary business and the special business, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 May, 2021, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

  Votes in favour* % of votes cast in favour Votes against* % of votes cast against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**
  No. shares % No. shares % % No. shares %
Special Resolution 1 49,673,975

 99.92 35,846

 0.07

 46.68

 0

 0.00
Special Resolution 2 49,494,722

 99.56

 215,099

 0.43

 46.68

 0 0.00
Ordinary Resolution 1 49,709,327

 99.98

 494 0.01 46.68

 0 0.00
Ordinary Resolution 2 49,698,350

 99.97

 11,471 0.02 46.68

 0 0.00
Ordinary Resolution 3 49,704,322

 99.98 5,499 0.01 46.68

 0 0.00
Ordinary Resolution 4 49,635,061

 99.86

 62,213 0.13 46.67

 12,547

 0.01
Ordinary Resolution 5 49,709,327

 99.98

 494 0.01 46.68

 0 0.00

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares and 2 management shares in the Cell.

The Company for itself and on behalf of the Cell hereby gives notification that at the Cell and Company Meeting held on Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 11.45 a.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 May, 2021, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

  Votes in favour* % of votes in favour Votes against* % of votes against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**
 

No. shares

 % No. shares % % No. shares %
Resolution 1 51,477,280

 99.95

 20,000

 0.04

 48.36

 12,000

 0.01
Resolution 2 50,829,193

 99.32

 340,844

 0.67

 48.05

 339,243

 0.32
Resolution 3 39,169,723

 77.52

 11,327,557

 22.47

 47.42

 1,012,000

 0.95
Resolution 4 51,477,280

 99.95

 20,000

 0.04

 48.36

 12,000

 0.01
Resolution 5 51,477,280

 99.95

 20,000

 0.04

 48.36

 12,000

 0.01

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Cell amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares in the Cell, 2 management shares in the Cell and 2 management shares in the Company.

The Company hereby gives notification that at the Company Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12.00 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 May, 2021, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

  Votes in favour* % of votes in favour Votes against* % of votes against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**
 

No. shares

 % No. shares % % No. shares %
Resolution 1 2 100 0 0 100 0 0
Resolution 2 2 100 0 0 100 0 0
Resolution 3 2 100 0 0 100 0 0

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.
**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Company amounted to 2 management shares.

The Board would like to thank the Company’s and the Cell's shareholders for their continued support.

In relation to resolution 3 of the Cell and Company Meeting to re-elect Philip Bisson as a director of the Company, the Board understands that the votes received against Mr Bisson’s re-election are likely to have resulted, at least in part, from a recommendation set out in a report from one proxy voting agency which considered that Mr Bisson’s shareholding and those of his connected persons (1.72% in aggregate) could compromise Mr Bisson’s independence as a director and, as such, that he should not form part of the Audit Committee of the Company. The Company will consult with shareholders over the coming months to better understand the reasons for the votes cast against Mr Bisson’s re-election.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the notices of the meetings dated 14 May, 2021.

In accordance with FCA listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. All of these documents will shortly be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These results will also shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website.  

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Result of AGM Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company") and Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Cell") Results of General Meetings The Company on behalf of the Cell hereby announces that at the Cell Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 17 June, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting and Pricing of $10.0 Million Public ...
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus