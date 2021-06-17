checkAd

Appointment of Luc Poyer as Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.06.2021, 17:45  |  10   |   |   

  • Pascal Mauberger remains as director and becomes Honorary Chairman of the Group
  • The General Meeting renewed the mandate of the directors

La Motte-Fanjas, June 17, 2021 – 05:45 pm CEST – The Board of Directors following McPhy's Combined General Meeting on 17 June appointed Luc Poyer as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Group. He succeeds Pascal Mauberger who remains director of the Company and becomes its Honorary Chairman.

The Combined General Meeting, which was held on 17 June 2021 behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders, at 01:00 pm CEST at the Company's headquarters, also approved the renewal of the mandates of the directors submitted to the vote. The results of the vote on all the resolutions are available on the company's website.

Pascal Mauberger, Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy, stated: "After having contributed to the birth and growth of McPhy, it is with confidence that I hand over my position as Chairman of the Board of Directors to Luc Poyer who has supported me for a long time and knows the Company very well. I am proud of the work achieved in recent years by the Group's teams and of my commitment to their side. As Honorary Chairman, I will continue to support the Board of Directors under the leadership of Luc Poyer, and I am convinced of our ability to make McPhy the benchmark player in carbon-free hydrogen."

Luc Poyer, new Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy, added: "As a director of McPhy since its early years, I am honored to take up this position at a time when the Company is embarking on major developments that will pave the way for a change of dimension. I would like to highlight the work accomplished by Pascal Mauberger: as a visionary and pioneer, he founded and developed McPhy, placing the Company at the heart of the industry's change of scale dynamic. I would also like to thank McPhy's shareholders and directors for their confidence, and I am determined to help McPhy meet the expectations of its clients, with whom we share the conviction that hydrogen will play a decisive role in the fight against climate change and the transition to a more sustainable world. "

Upcoming of financial communication event

  • Publication of half-yearly results on July 27, 2021, after market closing

About McPhy
Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero carbon
hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

 CONTACTS

NewCap  
 

Investor Relations
Emmanuel Huynh
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
mcphy@newcap.eu 		 

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98
mcphy@newcap.eu

 


             

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appointment of Luc Poyer as Chairman of the Board of Directors of McPhy Pascal Mauberger remains as director and becomes Honorary Chairman of the GroupThe General Meeting renewed the mandate of the directors La Motte-Fanjas, June 17, 2021 – 05:45 pm CEST – The Board of Directors following McPhy's Combined General …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
HCMC COMMENTS ON PTAB PETITION FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW (IPR) FILED BY PHILIP MORRIS
Monument beginnt mit der Exploration im Murchison-Goldprojekt
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Nasdaq Uplisting and Pricing of $10.0 Million Public ...
L Brands Announces Board of Directors for Standalone Victoria's Secret
Suncor Energy and Terra Nova co-owners reach Agreement in Principle on Terra Nova
Cellect Biotechnology Files Registration Statement in Connection with Proposed Strategic Merger ...
C4 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering
Titel
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
TECO 2030 to cooperate with Chart Industries on developing marine carbon capture and storage ...
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
02/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S announces early close of the Offering of new shares
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Titel
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus