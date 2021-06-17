OPTEC International UVC-Cellphone-Tablet Technology Patent Application Updated from Provisional to Utility Patent Pending

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products alongside the company's UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal …

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products alongside the company's UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal …

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products alongside the company's UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update regarding the company's Patent application status for the proprietary technology integrating UVC-LED sterilization technology into cellphones and tablets. The company today announced the application has been filed with the USPTO for the transformation of provisional patent to Utility Patent Pending for the UVC-LED technology integration. Upon final approval of both the US and interim international utility patent coverage the company can continue discussions with the previously mentioned cellphone and tablet manufacturers for the licensing of the OPTEC technology and use in their cellphones and tablets.