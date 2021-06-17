checkAd

OPTEC International UVC-Cellphone-Tablet Technology Patent Application Updated from Provisional to Utility Patent Pending

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI), a developer the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products alongside the company's UV and UV-C safety products using related advanced technologies specific to Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), and supplier of wholesale Medical PPE today released the following corporate update regarding the company's Patent application status for the proprietary technology integrating UVC-LED sterilization technology into cellphones and tablets.

The company today announced the application has been filed with the USPTO for the transformation of provisional patent to Utility Patent Pending for the UVC-LED technology integration. Upon final approval of both the US and interim international utility patent coverage the company can continue discussions with the previously mentioned cellphone and tablet manufacturers for the licensing of the OPTEC technology and use in their cellphones and tablets.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'estimates' or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Iorlano
(760) 621-0062 / Mike@MountaintopMedia.net

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652169/OPTEC-International-UVC-Cellphone-Ta ...

Wertpapier


Zeit
08.06.21
OPTEC International, Inc. Completes $70M Acquisition of WeShield, An Established AI Driven NY MedTech Company In the Medical Supply & PPE Space.
07.06.21
OPTEC International, Inc. Announces Zoom Shareholder Update Call With WeShield Executives & OPTEC CEO
04.06.21
OPTEC International Secures Additional Funding to Finalize We-Shield Acquisition