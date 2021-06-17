Blue Prism Announces the Winners of its Customer Excellence Awards

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism today announced the winners of its annual Blue Prism Customer Excellence Awards for outstanding innovation and transformational use of its software. The awards showcase how customers use Blue Prism's intelligent automation to scale and digitally transform their operations. After submitting an in-depth submission, each winning organization was selected by a panel of distinguished judges made up of industry analysts, consultants and journalists.

Organizations from across the globe showcase the value of using Blue Prism to transform business models through intelligent automation

CEO & Chairman of Blue Prism, Jason Kingdon, commented: "The commitment shown by our customers to digitally transform their organizations has been exceptional. Our customers require scale to achieve the highest possible ROI and our technology supports these objectives. Not only do their stories showcase the transformative potential of a Blue Prism digital workforce, but they underscore exactly how Blue Prism's intelligent automation enables them to scale quickly, and deliver value. I congratulate every customer and look forward to seeing more outstanding innovation throughout the year."

ROM Excellence & Business Value Driver Excellence: Lloyds Banking Group

Winner of two awards, Lloyds Banking Group has delivered a transformation programme with an aim to facilitate the 'bank of the future' by automating over 200 processes supporting all divisions across the Group. Implementing a scalable, federated robotic operating model (ROM) and a robust, expandable IT infrastructure has delivered value within three years with two million hours of capacity created and significant improvements to consistency and accuracy.

Strategic Transformation: Invesco

Invesco, an independent investment management firm, used Blue Prism's intelligent automation to automate data monitoring and intake digitization, accelerating daily operations to better manage client portfolios. In three years, the company has created over 150 processes across three regions, resulting in an estimated $2 million in annual savings and 90% time efficiency improvement in business processes.